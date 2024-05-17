Advertisement

Chandigarh: Liquor prices in Delhi's neighbouring state of Haryana are expected to rise following the Lok Sabha elections. The Haryana government's Cabinet adopted the new tax policy on Wednesday, which proposes increasing the excise charge on spirits beginning next month.

According to PTI, the Haryana government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, approved the new excise policy at a cabinet meeting in Chandigarh on Wednesday after receiving approval from the Election Commission.

The new policy proposes increasing the excise duty on both Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and country liquor.

Haryana's rates for both English and rural spirits would rise after the new policy goes into effect on June 12.

The government will also set a minimum retail selling price for imported brands in the coming days. After the policy is approved, e-auctions for liquor retail establishments will begin on May 27.