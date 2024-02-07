Advertisement

The world is a beautiful tapestry with some places as the golden threads. Imagine your school having a view which can make you leave all the stress. In a world filled with wonders, a recent viral video from Indonesia has taken social media by storm. The footage unveils a surprising gem hidden behind one of the school's toilets in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, sparking discussions and excitement among netizens.

The 16-second video clip showcases a mesmerising view from atop a hill where the school is situated, providing a breathtaking panorama of the seashore. After sharing the video, it quickly gained immense popularity on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), accumulating over 14 million views and sparking engaging conversations in the comments section.

A view behind a school in Indonesia

pic.twitter.com/x3CgRvmPjX — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) January 21, 2024

The video, originally shared by user @gunsnrosesgirl3, captures a young man navigating the school premises, passing two broken toilets on the way to the school's rear. Upon reaching the cliff's edge, the footage reveals a stunning view of a bright blue sea, transforming the school's location into an enchanting vista that students may never tire of admiring.

The video has garnered more than 1 crore views and has received 1.7 Lakh likes.

