Updated January 24th, 2024 at 15:56 IST

Hidden Gem Behind School Toilets: Viral Video Reveals Enchanting Seaside Vista in Indonesia

Viral video in Indonesia unveils a breathtaking seaside view behind school toilets, capturing 14 million views and sparking online conversations.

Garvit Parashar
Viral Video Reveals Enchanting Seaside Vista in Indonesia
Viral Video Reveals Enchanting Seaside Vista in Indonesia | Image:X: @gunsnrosesgirl3
The world is a beautiful tapestry with some places as the golden threads. Imagine your school having a view which can make you leave all the stress. In a world filled with wonders, a recent viral video from Indonesia has taken social media by storm. The footage unveils a surprising gem hidden behind one of the school's toilets in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, sparking discussions and excitement among netizens.

The 16-second video clip showcases a mesmerising view from atop a hill where the school is situated, providing a breathtaking panorama of the seashore. After sharing the video, it quickly gained immense popularity on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), accumulating over 14 million views and sparking engaging conversations in the comments section.

The video, originally shared by user @gunsnrosesgirl3, captures a young man navigating the school premises, passing two broken toilets on the way to the school's rear. Upon reaching the cliff's edge, the footage reveals a stunning view of a bright blue sea, transforming the school's location into an enchanting vista that students may never tire of admiring.

The video has garnered more than 1 crore views and has received 1.7 Lakh likes.
 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 15:56 IST

