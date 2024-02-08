Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 17:49 IST

Holiday Surprise: Mother-Daughter Duo Becomes Only Passengers on Emirates Flight

Mother-daughter duo's exclusive Emirates flight, only passengers, viral TikTok, festive fun, surprise Christmas adventure, creating buzz in travel news.

Garvit Parashar
Mother Daughter Duo are Only Passengers on the Flight
Mother Daughter Duo are Only Passengers on the Flight | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A mother-daughter duo experienced an unexpected and viral holiday surprise when they found themselves as the sole passengers in the economy-class cabin of an Emirates flight from Seychelles to Switzerland. Zoe Doyle, 25, and her 59-year-old mother, Kimmy Chedel, were on their way to spend Christmas with family on December 25, 2023. The surprising twist to their journey was captured in a TikTok video that has since garnered over a million views.

The footage, set to Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," showcases the unique situation. Kimmy Chedel is playfully attempting to don the iconic Emirates cabin staff headgear, while Zoe dances through the empty corridors, even creating "snow angels" on the aircraft floor.

Advertisement

The duo confessed that the revelation of being the only passengers was a "complete surprise." According to Zoe, "We had no idea we were the only ones. There were four others, I think, that were in first class, but they were totally separate from us, so we were basically the only ones."

The unexpected exclusivity was attributed to a combination of monsoon season in Seychelles and the Christmas holiday, resulting in limited travelers. Despite being the only passengers in economy class, the mother-daughter pair was not allowed to upgrade to first class, even though they were given a tour of the entire aircraft.

Advertisement

"It was so much fun. We were chatting with the flight attendants and filming funny videos with them. They even got a Polaroid camera out and dressed my Mum up in the cabin crew uniform. It was great," added Zoe, highlighting the memorable and entertaining experience.

The extraordinary journey captured the attention of social media users, turning the video into a viral sensation. The combination of an exclusive flight experience, Christmas festivities, and the duo's lighthearted antics has made their story a trending topic in the travel and holiday news circuit.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 17:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports an hour ago

  2. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos6 hours ago

  5. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement