Advertisement

A mother-daughter duo experienced an unexpected and viral holiday surprise when they found themselves as the sole passengers in the economy-class cabin of an Emirates flight from Seychelles to Switzerland. Zoe Doyle, 25, and her 59-year-old mother, Kimmy Chedel, were on their way to spend Christmas with family on December 25, 2023. The surprising twist to their journey was captured in a TikTok video that has since garnered over a million views.

The footage, set to Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," showcases the unique situation. Kimmy Chedel is playfully attempting to don the iconic Emirates cabin staff headgear, while Zoe dances through the empty corridors, even creating "snow angels" on the aircraft floor.

Advertisement

The duo confessed that the revelation of being the only passengers was a "complete surprise." According to Zoe, "We had no idea we were the only ones. There were four others, I think, that were in first class, but they were totally separate from us, so we were basically the only ones."

The unexpected exclusivity was attributed to a combination of monsoon season in Seychelles and the Christmas holiday, resulting in limited travelers. Despite being the only passengers in economy class, the mother-daughter pair was not allowed to upgrade to first class, even though they were given a tour of the entire aircraft.

Advertisement

"It was so much fun. We were chatting with the flight attendants and filming funny videos with them. They even got a Polaroid camera out and dressed my Mum up in the cabin crew uniform. It was great," added Zoe, highlighting the memorable and entertaining experience.

The extraordinary journey captured the attention of social media users, turning the video into a viral sensation. The combination of an exclusive flight experience, Christmas festivities, and the duo's lighthearted antics has made their story a trending topic in the travel and holiday news circuit.

Advertisement