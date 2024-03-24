Advertisement

Holika Dahan 2024: Holika Dahan or Choti Holi is a holy festival celebrated by people all across India ,before the day of Holi. The name itself signifies the rituals and traditions that are performed on this day.

Holika was the name of a demon and dahan means to set on fire which signifies the victory of good over evil.

Holilka Dahan typically takes place on the full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of phalguna, which usually falls in the month of February or March.

This year Holika Dahan is observed on March 24 2024.

2024 Holika Dahan Date And Time ( Muhurat )

Holika Dahan Muhurat 2024 Date March 24, 2024



Holika Dahan Muhurta 23:13 to 00:27



Bhadra Punchha 18:33 to 19:53



Bhadra Mukha 19:53 to 22:06



Purnima Tithi Begins 09:54 on Mar 24, 2024



Purnima Tithi Ends 12:29 on Mar 25, 2024

How Holika Dahan Is Celebrated

Holika Dahan is typically celebrated on the eve of Holi. People gather wood and dried leaves to create bonfires in public places or inside their communities.

Before lighting the fire, prayers are given to invoke blessings for everyone's well-being and wealth. Holika sculptures, which represent evil, are frequently set on fire. As the flames rise, people sing and dance around the fire, spreading warmth and joy.

Holi 2024 Celebration

Mathura , Vrindavan , Barsana and cities associated with Lord Krishna are in full swing celebration of Holi. Phoolwali Holi in Vrindavan and Lathmari Holi in Barsana are very famous Holi celebration in India

Significance

Holika Dahan marks the good over evil. It serves as a reminder of overcoming negativity and letting go of past grievances.

