How to Download Voter ID Card Online, Check Out The Details

A Voter ID card, also known as the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC), is an official document issued by Election Commission of India to eligible voters in India. It serves as proof of identity and residence, enabling individuals to participate in the electoral process during elections. The primary purpose of the Voter ID card is to ensure the integrity of the democratic system by preventing fraudulent voting and impersonation.

Download e-Voter ID card or e-EPIC Online:

Visit the National Voters’ Service Portal.

Click on e-EPIC download option.

As a next step, enter the login details if you are an existing user or else, register yourself with a mobile number.

Go on to enter in your EPIC number (a 10-digit unique number printed on the voter ID card).

There is also the option to enter a Voter ID application form number.

Now, verify the details shown on screen.

Validate the mobile number using an OPT and click download e-EPIC to download the digital voter ID.

As the last step, the digital voter ID non-editable PDF format will be downloaded.

