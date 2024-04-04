Linking of CGHS Beneficiary ID with the ABHA ID | Image: Instagram

Advertisement

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a memorandum mandating the linking of Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiary IDs with Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs, starting from April 1st.

The rule states that all individuals who already receive benefits need to connect their accounts within 30 days, with the deadline set until April 30, 2024.

Advertisement

The decision to create digital health identification for CGHS beneficiaries and store their health records has been made. With the memorandum taking immediate effect, here are the steps for CGHS beneficiaries to register and link their ABHA ID. If a beneficiary already has an ABHA number, they can skip to Step 10 directly.

How to link CGHS ID to ABHA ID?

Advertisement

1. Go to the official website of https://cghs.nic.in

2. Click on the ‘Beneficiaries’ options in the menu.

Advertisement

3. Select ‘Beneficiary Login’ and enter your beneficiary ID, password, and captcha. In case, the password is not known, the user can generate or reset the password.

4. An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Advertisement

5. Upon completing this process, to create a link and create your ABHA ID, go to the Update menu and click on Create/Link Abha ID.

6. Click on ‘I don’t have ABHA number’

Advertisement

7. Next, enter your Aadhaar number

8. Read all the terms and conditions and give consent.

Advertisement

8. Enter the OTP and verify it.

9. Following this, users can check the link status. If the details are matched, one can get a printout.

Advertisement

10. Once the ABHA ID is obtained, enter the same in the link using a number in the Consent Collection.

11. Enter the OTP received on the registered number and verify it.

Advertisement