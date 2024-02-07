English
Hungry Tiger Shark Hunting Baby Sea Turtle By Swimming Parallel To The Beach- See What Happened Next

Viral Video: A tiger shark is shown in the video hunting a little sea turtle while swimming parallel to the beach in Australia.

Pritam Saha
Shark Hunting Sea Turtle
Shark Hunting Sea Turtle | Image:X
Viral: Around the world, surfers come into contact with a variety of marine species during their lifetime. The great white shark and surfer in California, for example, were seen in a old video having a peaceful moment. Then there were the fortunate Australian surfers who spent time with a mother whale and her young baby. Or the bottlenose dolphins hanging out with surfers in a beautiful location. We're going to talk about some more positive clip and excellent news today, in line with the best animal video we've ever seen. Here's an example of a sea turtle that oversmart a tiger shark.

The Great Escape

A tiger shark is shown in the video hunting a little sea turtle while swimming parallel to the beach in Australia. Not often is it possible to observe the shark's stripes in footage taken so close to the creatures as with tiger sharks. But in the end, good wins out over evil. The turtle outwitted the shark in a situation when it was either life or death and made its way to the beach. The shark was unable to stay in the shallow water, thus the turtle managed to get away. The shark most likely gave up, according to witnesses, but the turtle lived to swim another day. Definitely a happy conclusion.

WATCH VIDEO:

'Project TV' originally shared the footage with the caption, "Turtle's Close Call With Shark In WA. On a beach in Western Australia, a young turtle and a tiger shark came dangerously near." Following Science Girl's repost of the same video, it received around two lakh views, as well as several comments and likes.  

Videos of close encounters with wildlife show us how unpredictable creatures can be. They also act as warning tales about what actions are appropriate and inappropriate in order to protect wildlife and oneself from harm. You'll be scared and greatly surprised after seeing this video, which depicts hair-raising interactions between a tiger shark and a turtle.

Published January 25th, 2024 at 18:34 IST

