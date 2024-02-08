English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 17:21 IST

IFS Officer's Elephant Family Video Creates a Stir, Goes Viral

The video of elephants, thoughtfully shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, has taken the internet by storm.

Navya Dubey
A video of elephants shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan has gone viral
A video of elephants shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan has gone viral | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A family of elephants was filmed in the peaceful setting of a pond, and the footage has gone viral. The gigantic family is pictured on X, shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. They appear to be contently observing their surroundings. 

The video, captured by and shared by IPS  @kashmirexpress on Instagram, has ignited discussions regarding the potential impact of climate change on the delicate ecosystem of the region. 

Advertisement

In the peaceful scene, there was a big tusker, standing tall and symbolizing protection for the gentle giants. After seeing this, IPS Kaswan shared a video on social media, talking about the tusker's role and shared that on social media with caption, "That tusker watches over the #family." La familia. 

Videos of these amazing creatures frequently strike a chord with viewers, attracting a lot of attention and crossing 24.9K Views 

Advertisement

Watch the viral video here:

  

 

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 17:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian shares to open higher ahead of RBI decision

    Business News29 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Discussion on Interim Budget 2024-25 to Resume in RS Today

    India News30 minutes ago

  3. BJP Seeks Probe Against Tejashwi for 'Consuming Liquor' in Bihar

    India News36 minutes ago

  4. Indian-American Student Sameer Kamath At Purdue Died By Suicide

    World38 minutes ago

  5. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News38 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement