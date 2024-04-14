IIM-A Professor On Returning To Institute As A Student Post Goes Viral

Advertisement

Viral: A post shared by an IIM-A professor has gone viral on social media. In her tweet, associate professor Promila Agarwal wrote how it would be for her if she ever returned to the campus as a student.

Never applied for PGP but if even today I get admission to PGP IIMA, I will actually take 2 yr sabbatical from IIMA as faculty to pursue PGP from IIMA 😂. Once in a while, I do have strong craving to experience IIMA as PGP https://t.co/dVimhH7XxH — Promila Agarwal (@promila_agarwal) April 13, 2024

Promila Agarwal shared a photo on X with a caption, “LKP turns super calm & super comforting around late evening just as much as hyper it goes around 8.30 AM”. An X user asked, “Kitna percentile tha aapka (What was your percentile).”

Agarwal replied, “Never applied for PGP, but if even today I get admission to PGP IIM-A, I will actually take a two-year sabbatical from IIM-A as faculty to pursue PGP from IIM-A. Once in a while, I do have a strong craving to experience IIM-A as PGP”.

Advertisement

She followed up with two additional tweets, “I have so many questions abt PGPs. Like at what point inspite of being so intelligent & smart, PGPs decide to sell their self-respect in class with 90 others when they mark DCP”.

“They will write 2 page email to convince faculty for deadline extension so they can win T-nite & eventually all they win is musical chair competition. Is it really that hard?” she added.

Advertisement

The post has garnered over 3,900 views, with the numbers steadily rising. Additionally, it has garnered nearly 50 likes since being shared.