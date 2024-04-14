×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 17:28 IST

IIM-A Professor On Returning To Institute As A Student Post Goes Viral

Promila Agarwal, an associate professor at IIM-A, sparked a viral discussion with her tweet talking about returning to campus as a student.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
IIM Ahmedabad Campus
IIM-A professor's tweet about going back to campus as a student went viral. | Image:IIM Ahmedabad Website
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral: A post shared by an IIM-A professor has gone viral on social media. In her tweet, associate professor Promila Agarwal wrote how it would be for her if she ever returned to the campus as a student. 

Promila Agarwal shared a photo on X with a caption, “LKP turns super calm & super comforting around late evening just as much as hyper it goes around 8.30 AM”. An X user asked, “Kitna percentile tha aapka (What was your percentile).” 

Agarwal replied, “Never applied for PGP, but if even today I get admission to PGP IIM-A, I will actually take a two-year sabbatical from IIM-A as faculty to pursue PGP from IIM-A. Once in a while, I do have a strong craving to experience IIM-A as PGP”. 

Advertisement

She followed up with two additional tweets, “I have so many questions abt PGPs. Like at what point inspite of being so intelligent & smart, PGPs decide to sell their self-respect in class with 90 others when they mark DCP”. 

“They will write 2 page email to convince faculty for deadline extension so they can win T-nite & eventually all they win is musical chair competition. Is it really that hard?” she added. 

Advertisement

The post has garnered over 3,900 views, with the numbers steadily rising. Additionally, it has garnered nearly 50 likes since being shared. 

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 17:28 IST

Viral

