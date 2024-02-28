Advertisement

Bengaluru: Finding a roommate in busy Bengaluru has taken a creative turn, like Udisha Dubey, who graduated from IIT Roorkee and works at Goldman Sachs.

Using social media and a design app, Dubey made an ad looking for a female roommate for her 2BHK apartment in Koramangala. Her ad was different because it not only showed what her apartment was like but also gave all the important details.

In her caption for the post by X (formerly Twitter), she mentioned Rs. 13,750 per person for rent and Rs. 50,000 in deposits, which was a good deal considering how expensive rent is in Bengaluru. The ad went viral on social media, crossing over 1.7 lakh views in just two days, showing strong interest from many people.

See the post here:

🔈🔈Flatmate Alert!



Hey folks! I'm looking for a female flatmate for my 2BHK in 8th Block, Koramangala, at a 5-minute walk from DYU Art Cafe.



Rent - 13,750 pp

Deposit - 50k

Move-in date - 1st April



Please repost for visibility & DM for deets! @BangaloreRoomi @peakbengaluru 🌞 pic.twitter.com/8ctJDznwVp — udisha (@puffyter) February 26, 2024

The reaction to Dubey's ad was very positive, with many praising her hard work and how well she described everything. Some even thought it could inspire new business ideas, like creating an app just for finding roommates and apartments in Bengaluru. This shows how city life is changing, with more people turning to digital platforms for all sorts of things they need.

