Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

IIT Graduate's Creative Roommate Search Goes Viral on Social Media in Bengaluru

Udisha Dubey's unique approach to finding a roommate in Bengaluru, using social media, captured widespread attention online.

Navya Dubey
Bengaluru woman's ad for flatmate goes viral.
Bengaluru woman's ad for flatmate goes viral. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: Finding a roommate in busy Bengaluru has taken a creative turn, like Udisha Dubey, who graduated from IIT Roorkee and works at Goldman Sachs.  

Using social media and a design app, Dubey made an ad looking for a female roommate for her 2BHK apartment in Koramangala. Her ad was different because it not only showed what her apartment was like but also gave all the important details.  

Advertisement

In her caption for the post by X (formerly Twitter), she mentioned Rs. 13,750 per person for rent and Rs. 50,000 in deposits, which was a good deal considering how expensive rent is in Bengaluru. The ad went viral on social media, crossing over 1.7 lakh views in just two days, showing strong interest from many people.  

 See the post here:  

Advertisement

The reaction to Dubey's ad was very positive, with many praising her hard work and how well she described everything. Some even thought it could inspire new business ideas, like creating an app just for finding roommates and apartments in Bengaluru. This shows how city life is changing, with more people turning to digital platforms for all sorts of things they need.  

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

39 minutes ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

an hour ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

an hour ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

15 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

15 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

15 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

15 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

15 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

15 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

15 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

19 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nvidia’s GeForce Now to show ads during cloud gaming for free users

    Tech 18 minutes ago

  2. Taylor Wimpey cuts construction, profit falls 49%

    Business News19 minutes ago

  3. Himachal Political Crisis: Rebel Congress MLAs Land in Panchkula | LIVE

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Baidu reports 6% revenue growth in Q4

    Business News22 minutes ago

  5. Social Media User's Stroke Recovery Tip For Zerodha CEO Triggers Debate

    India News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo