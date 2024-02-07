Advertisement

Evoke Experiences has recently introduced Kuno Forest Retreat consisting of uniquely designed 25 luxurious tents by the enchanting tributary of Chambal River, Kuno, offering a blend of luxury and untamed wilderness. The retreat, which opened in December last year, will be welcoming guests till March 2024.

Nestled within the picturesque landscapes, Kuno Forest Retreat offers a haven to travellers looking to unravel the beauty of Kuno National Park. The wildlife sanctuary situated in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh received national and global attention when Prime Minister Narendra Modi released cheetahs flown in from Namibia into a special enclosure at the park two years ago. Since then, it has been buzzing with activities, attracting a large number of adventure seekers and wildlife enthusiasts.

“Kuno Forest Retreat stands as a gateway to witness the exclusive habitat of India's only Cheetah population. Through dedicated conservation efforts, Kuno National Park has become a sanctuary for these vulnerable creatures, making it a significant destination for wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists,” said Bhavik Sheth, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Evoke Experiences.

The property offers visitors an opportunity to learn more about Kuno River, the national park, and its rich flora and fauna. For those seeking an adrenaline rush, Kuno Forest Retreat offers a spectrum of thrilling activities. From air adventure activities to exhilarating water sports, land adventures, jungle safaris, and guided walks, there is never a dull moment when you are staying at Kuno Forest Retreat.

As the sun sets, Kuno Forest Retreat transforms into a stage for specially curated entertainment programs beneath the starlit sky. Guests can enjoy a magical evening, surrounded by the sounds of the wild and the captivating beauty of the natural world.

“Evoke Experiences has always been committed to showcasing the rich cultural and authentic experiences of India. Kuno Forest Retreat is an extension of our philosophy that India’s diversity is unmatched and has many stories that still need to be told to the world,” added Sheth.

Kuno National Park boasts a diverse ecosystem dominated by Kardhai, Salai, Khair trees, and mixed forests. The park is home to 123 species of trees, 71 species of shrubs, 32 species of climbers and exotic species, and 34 species of bamboo and grasses. Beyond Cheetahs, visitors can encounter a variety of wildlife, including the Indian Wolf, Hyena, Sloth Bear, Chital, Sambar, Barking deer, Four-horned antelope, Nilgai, and Indian Gazelle. Bird watchers are in for a treat with sightings of the Indian Vulture, Red-headed Vulture, and the rare White-rumped Vulture.

Evoke Experiences is renowned for crafting authentic yet luxurious accommodation units for travellers. The company has gained global recognition as the creator of the acclaimed Rann Utsav – The Tent City in Gujarat.