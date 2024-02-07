English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 21:18 IST

Immerse Yourself in the Thrill of the Wild: A Wildlife Escape at Kuno Forest Retreat

Kuno Forest Retreat stands as a gateway to witness the exclusive habitat of India's only Cheetah population.

Digital Desk
Kuno Forest Retreat
Kuno Forest Retreat | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Evoke Experiences has recently introduced Kuno Forest Retreat consisting of uniquely designed 25 luxurious tents by the enchanting tributary of Chambal River, Kuno, offering a blend of luxury and untamed wilderness. The retreat, which opened in December last year, will be welcoming guests till March 2024.

Nestled within the picturesque landscapes, Kuno Forest Retreat offers a haven to travellers looking to unravel the beauty of Kuno National Park. The wildlife sanctuary situated in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh received national and global attention when Prime Minister Narendra Modi released cheetahs flown in from Namibia into a special enclosure at the park two years ago. Since then, it has been buzzing with activities, attracting a large number of adventure seekers and wildlife enthusiasts.

Advertisement

“Kuno Forest Retreat stands as a gateway to witness the exclusive habitat of India's only Cheetah population. Through dedicated conservation efforts, Kuno National Park has become a sanctuary for these vulnerable creatures, making it a significant destination for wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists,” said Bhavik Sheth, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Evoke Experiences.

The property offers visitors an opportunity to learn more about Kuno River, the national park, and its rich flora and fauna. For those seeking an adrenaline rush, Kuno Forest Retreat offers a spectrum of thrilling activities. From air adventure activities to exhilarating water sports, land adventures, jungle safaris, and guided walks, there is never a dull moment when you are staying at Kuno Forest Retreat.

Advertisement

As the sun sets, Kuno Forest Retreat transforms into a stage for specially curated entertainment programs beneath the starlit sky. Guests can enjoy a magical evening, surrounded by the sounds of the wild and the captivating beauty of the natural world.

“Evoke Experiences has always been committed to showcasing the rich cultural and authentic experiences of India. Kuno Forest Retreat is an extension of our philosophy that India’s diversity is unmatched and has many stories that still need to be told to the world,” added Sheth.

Advertisement

Kuno National Park boasts a diverse ecosystem dominated by Kardhai, Salai, Khair trees, and mixed forests. The park is home to 123 species of trees, 71 species of shrubs, 32 species of climbers and exotic species, and 34 species of bamboo and grasses. Beyond Cheetahs, visitors can encounter a variety of wildlife, including the Indian Wolf, Hyena, Sloth Bear, Chital, Sambar, Barking deer, Four-horned antelope, Nilgai, and Indian Gazelle. Bird watchers are in for a treat with sightings of the Indian Vulture, Red-headed Vulture, and the rare White-rumped Vulture.

Evoke Experiences is renowned for crafting authentic yet luxurious accommodation units for travellers. The company has gained global recognition as the creator of the acclaimed Rann Utsav – The Tent City in Gujarat.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 21:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News11 minutes ago

  3. India News Live: Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court For Feb 29 Appearance

    India News12 minutes ago

  4. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. U-19 WC: Sachin Dhas created such havoc that his bat had to be checked

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement