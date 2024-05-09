Updated May 9th, 2024 at 17:33 IST

Income Tax Return, Filing Process and Benefits - All You Need to Know

The Income Tax Return (ITR) is a reliable proof of an individual's income therefore government and commercial institutions recognise it as proof of income.

Info: Financial experts urge consumers to file income tax returns even if their income is not subject to income tax. You can reap numerous rewards from this in the future.

  • The Income Tax Return (ITR) is a reliable proof of an individual's income. All government and commercial institutions recognise it as proof of income. 
  • The person filing ITR receives any type of loan, including a vehicle loan or a home loan, fast.
  • ITR is also quite beneficial for individuals who invest in stocks or mutual funds. 
  • In the event of a loss in certain categories, the loss must be carried forward to the following year and reported on an income tax return. 
  • If there is a capital gain the next year, the loss will be offset by the profit, allowing you to benefit from tax breaks.
  • Even if your income does not fall within the scope of income tax, TDS is deducted for some reason. In such cases, you will only receive a refund if you file an RTR. 

The Income Tax Department only determines whether or not you owe taxes after you file your ITR.

