Published 18:05 IST, August 12th 2024
India Celebrates 78th Independence Day with 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaigns
India's 78th Independence Day highlights patriotism and environmental stewardship through the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaigns.
- Info
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
India Celebrates 78th Independence Day with 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaigns | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:05 IST, August 12th 2024