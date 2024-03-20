Advertisement

On January 22, 2024, the ceremony of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha took place, signifying a momentous event in history. Numerous devotees displayed their reverence and respect through various expressions. On that day, many devotees engaged in activities that gained widespread attention across various social media platforms.

Even after January 22, numerous individuals continue to engage in actions that reflect their profound love and respect for Shri Ram.

In a heartfelt tribute to "Maryada Purushottam Shree Ram," the Indian Railway has introduced a touching gesture that is changing the world in a meaningful way. The New Guwahati shed 40603 WDP4D locomotive has been painted with a brand new color scheme, honoring the esteemed legacy of Shree Ram.

Watch the video:

Indian Railway pays Tribute to "Maryada Purushottam Shree Ram" by painting New Guwahati shed 40603 WDP4D locomotive in a new color scheme. pic.twitter.com/48I7Bze9w9 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) March 20, 2024