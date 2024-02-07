Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 18:32 IST

Indian Railways: 15 Aastha Special Trains To Run from Pune to Ayodhya - Details Here

Two hundred Aastha special trains are set to commence their services, and among them, fifteen trains dedicated to the route from Pune to Ayodhya, details below

Digital Desk
Railways To Run 15 Special Aastha Trains from Pune to Ayodhya
Railways To Run 15 Special Aastha Trains from Pune to Ayodhya | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Pune: After successful consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir, Ayodhya drawing devotees from every corner of the nation, the Indian Railways has unveiled a comprehensive plan to facilitate the pilgrimage. 

Two hundred Aastha special trains are set to commence their services, and among them, fifteen trains dedicated to the route from Pune to Ayodhya will be operational starting January 30.

Train Details:

The Railway Administration has meticulously planned these Aastha special trains, which will exclusively feature sleeper-class coaches. Each train is designed to accommodate approximately 1500 passengers, providing a comfortable and spiritual journey for devotees. The management of these trains will be overseen by the Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Booking and Schedule Information:

Bookings for these special trains are limited to group reservations, with a minimum requirement of 15 passengers for a group booking. The release of these trains is scheduled from January 30 to March 3, with trains departing every two days. However, due to the heavy crowd in Ayodhya, there is a possibility of the train schedules being postponed. The railway authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will make decisions promptly to ensure the safety and convenience of passengers.

Consideration for Additional Routes:

In response to the escalating number of devotees, there are discussions within the railway administration about introducing Aastha trains from Kolhapur to Ayodhya. This initiative aims to expand connectivity options for pilgrims from various cities, including Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Wardha, and Jalna.

Onboard Services:

To cater to the diverse dietary preferences of pilgrims, only vegetarian meals will be provided on these Aastha trains. This decision aligns with the spiritual and cultural preferences of many passengers undertaking this sacred journey.

The Railways' proactive approach in organizing these Aastha special trains reflects a commitment to ensuring a smooth and secure pilgrimage experience for devotees traveling from Pune to Ayodhya. 

Stay tuned for updates on any potential changes to the train schedules in the coming days.

Inputs: Sources

Published January 29th, 2024 at 18:32 IST

Ram Mandir
