Updated January 12th, 2024 at 20:25 IST
Indians can now explore 62 visa free destinations globally - Check list of countries
This newfound freedom determines the strengthening diplomatic ties and the global standing of India, read more
Rishi Shukla
- Info
- 1 min read
Now explore 62 Visa-Free destinations globally | Image:ANI
Advertisement
Indian citizens can now travel to 62 countries without the need for a visa. This newfound freedom determines the strengthening diplomatic ties and the global standing of India.
The list countries now includes:
Advertisement
- Angola
- Barbados
- Bhutan
- Bolivia
- British Virgin Islands
- Burundi
- Cambodia
- Cape Verde Islands
- Comoro Islands
- Cook Islands
- Djibouti
- Dominica
- El Salvador
- Ethiopia
- Fiji
- Gabon
- Grenada
- Guinea-Bissau
- Haiti
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Jamaica
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Laos
- Macao (SAR China)
- Madagascar
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Micronesia
- Montserrat
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Nepal
- Niue
- Oman
- Palau Islands
- Qatar
- Rwanda
- Samoa
- Senegal
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Somalia
- Sri Lanka
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- St Lucia
- St Vincent and the Grenadines
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Timor-Leste
- Togo
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tunisia
- Tuvalu
- Vanuatu
- Zimbabwe
The ability to explore these 62 countries visa-free reflects India's growing influence and positive relations on the global stage. The future looks promising for Indian travelers as they continue to make their mark across the world.
Advertisement
Published January 12th, 2024 at 20:24 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Galleries4 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.