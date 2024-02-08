English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 20:25 IST

Indians can now explore 62 visa free destinations globally - Check list of countries

This newfound freedom determines the strengthening diplomatic ties and the global standing of India, read more

Rishi Shukla
Now explore 62 Visa-Free destinations globally
Now explore 62 Visa-Free destinations globally | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Indian citizens can now travel to 62 countries without the need for a visa. This newfound freedom determines the strengthening diplomatic ties and the global standing of India. 

The list countries now includes: 

Advertisement
  1. Angola 
  2. Barbados 
  3. Bhutan 
  4. Bolivia 
  5. British Virgin Islands 
  6. Burundi 
  7. Cambodia 
  8. Cape Verde Islands 
  9. Comoro Islands 
  10. Cook Islands 
  11. Djibouti 
  12. Dominica 
  13. El Salvador 
  14. Ethiopia 
  15. Fiji 
  16. Gabon 
  17. Grenada 
  18. Guinea-Bissau 
  19. Haiti 
  20. Indonesia 
  21. Iran 
  22. Jamaica 
  23. Jordan 
  24. Kazakhstan 
  25. Kenya 
  26. Kiribati 
  27. Laos 
  28. Macao (SAR China) 
  29. Madagascar 
  30. Malaysia 
  31. Maldives 
  32. Marshall Islands 
  33. Mauritania 
  34. Mauritius 
  35. Micronesia 
  36. Montserrat 
  37. Mozambique 
  38. Myanmar 
  39. Nepal 
  40. Niue 
  41. Oman 
  42. Palau Islands 
  43. Qatar 
  44. Rwanda 
  45. Samoa 
  46. Senegal 
  47. Seychelles 
  48. Sierra Leone 
  49. Somalia 
  50. Sri Lanka 
  51. Saint Kitts and Nevis 
  52. St Lucia 
  53. St Vincent and the Grenadines 
  54. Tanzania 
  55. Thailand 
  56. Timor-Leste 
  57. Togo 
  58. Trinidad and Tobago 
  59. Tunisia 
  60. Tuvalu 
  61. Vanuatu 
  62. Zimbabwe 

The ability to explore these 62 countries visa-free reflects India's growing influence and positive relations on the global stage. The future looks promising for Indian travelers as they continue to make their mark across the world. 

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 20:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement