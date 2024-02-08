Advertisement

Indian citizens can now travel to 62 countries without the need for a visa. This newfound freedom determines the strengthening diplomatic ties and the global standing of India.

The list countries now includes:

Angola Barbados Bhutan Bolivia British Virgin Islands Burundi Cambodia Cape Verde Islands Comoro Islands Cook Islands Djibouti Dominica El Salvador Ethiopia Fiji Gabon Grenada Guinea-Bissau Haiti Indonesia Iran Jamaica Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Laos Macao (SAR China) Madagascar Malaysia Maldives Marshall Islands Mauritania Mauritius Micronesia Montserrat Mozambique Myanmar Nepal Niue Oman Palau Islands Qatar Rwanda Samoa Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia Sri Lanka Saint Kitts and Nevis St Lucia St Vincent and the Grenadines Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Tuvalu Vanuatu Zimbabwe

The ability to explore these 62 countries visa-free reflects India's growing influence and positive relations on the global stage. The future looks promising for Indian travelers as they continue to make their mark across the world.