Bengaluru: IndiGo has planned three direct flights each week between Deoghar and Bengaluru, Jharkhand, beginning June 1. Direct flights will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. These days, flight 6E 6435 departs from Bengaluru at 10.05 a.m. and arrives in Deoghar at 12.25 p.m. Return flight 6E 6437 departs Deoghar at 12.55 p.m. and arrives in Bengaluru at 3.25 p.m.



According to Indigo Airlines the new route will improve connectivity from southern India to the famous holy centres of Jharkhand. Bengaluru will become the airline's fifth destination, joining Deoghar, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi, and Delhi.

IndiGo's Global Sales Head, Vinay Malhotra, stated, "We are pleased to announce the direct flight between Bengaluru and Deoghar."

