Updated January 26th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

ISRO on Republic Day: Women Scientists of Chandrayaan-3 to March Down Kartavya Path

The 75th Republic Day parade spotlights India's space achievements with ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 tableau led by eight female scientists.

Navya Dubey
8 Women Scientists of Chandrayaan-3 to March Down Kartavya Path
8 Women Scientists of Chandrayaan-3 to March Down Kartavya Path | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
In a proud moment for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the 75th Republic Day parade features a special tableau highlighting the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The tableau, a centerpiece of the celebrations, is led by eight female scientists who play crucial roles in India's ambitious lunar exploration. 

The Republic Day parade, scheduled for Friday, witnesses the all-women contingent from ISRO centres in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Sriharikota marching down Kartavya Path. These scientists showcase the historic achievement of Chandrayaan-3, which successfully landed on the moon's south pole on August 23 of the preceding year.  

India's Lunar Milestone 

India marked a significant milestone by becoming the first and only country to achieve a successful soft landing near the unexplored lunar south pole. The landing site, named Shiv Shakti Point, will be prominently featured in the tableau, capturing the attention of spectators. 

The Chandrayaan-3 lander module touched down on the moon, securing India's position as a space exploration leader. The momentous achievement propelled the nation to new heights in 2023, accompanied by the successful launch of Aditya-L1, India's inaugural solar mission. 

As part of the parade, 212 scientists reportedly from various ISRO centers will join the celebration from a special enclosure. The tableau will showcase a miniature model of India's heaviest launcher, the LVM MK3, which carried Chandrayaan-3 into space on July 14, 2023. This rocket is slated to play a pivotal role in the upcoming Gaganyaan mission, ISRO's first-ever human spaceflight scheduled for late 2025. 

All About ISRO Tableau 

Reportedly, the tableau not only depicts the launch pad at Sriharikota and the rocket but also provides insights into the control room in Bengaluru. This control room serves as the nerve center where scientists monitor the final moments of Chandrayaan-3's historic landing on the moon, featuring the lander Vikram and rover Pragyan. 

In addition to Chandrayaan-3, ISRO's tableau offers glimpses into other significant missions, such as Aditya – the country's first solar observatory, and the anticipated Gaganyaan mission. 

25 tableaux from 16 states and union territories, along with nine ministries, roll down Kartavya Path during the parade. Commencing at 10:30 am and running for approximately 90 minutes, the parade at Kartavya Path has a seating capacity of 77,000, with 42,000 places reserved for the public. This year's Republic Day parade is graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest. 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

