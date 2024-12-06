Kerala Govt Increases Electricity Prices by 16 Paise Per Unit, Another Hike Announced for Next Year

Kerala: Electricity charges increased by 16 paise per unit, another 12 paise hike next FY | Image: Republic

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Friday announced a 16 paise per unit increase in electricity tariffs for the 2024-25 financial year, effective from December 5. An additional hike of 12 paise per unit is set to follow in the 2025-26 financial year.

This marks the fifth tariff increase under the Pinarayi government's tenure since it came to power in 2016.

Addressing the media, Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty said that the tariff increase is minimal and will not affect the household budgets of common people.

He explained that the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) had initially requested a price hike of 37 paise per unit for 2024-25 and 27 paise per unit for 2025-26.

However, the Electricity Regulatory Commission approved increases of only 16 paise and 12 paise per unit, respectively.

"A proposed hike of nine paise per unit for the 2026-27 financial year by KSEB was rejected by the commission," the minister added.

The tariff hike applies to all consumers using more than 40 units of electricity per month with a connected load exceeding 1,000 watts.

Fixed charges for both single-phase and three-phase connections have also been increased.

A customer using between 201 and 250 units of electricity per month will pay approximately 30 paise more per unit from the current rate in the 2025-26 financial year.

"If the cost of electricity purchased from external sources decreases, the benefit will be passed on to consumers," Krishnankutty said.

In light of the growing availability of solar power, house consumers using up to 250 units per month during the daytime will receive a 10 per cent reduction in tariffs.

This initiative is expected to benefit around five lakh consumers, the minister said.

For families living below the poverty line, where there are cancer patients or people with permanent disabilities, there will be no increase in tariff.

Additionally, their connected load limit has been increased from 1,000 watts to 2,000 watts, the Minister added.