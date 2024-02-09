Advertisement

Kerala's much-anticipated "Aashta Special" train, designed to ferry devotees to the holy city of Ayodhya, embarks on its maiden voyage tomorrow, Friday, February 9th. This special service, initially planned for late January, faced a one-week delay but is now ready to transport pilgrims from across India.

Remember, booking for this train cannot be done through regular railway counters or IRCTC apps. To secure your seat, head to the dedicated IRCTC tourism website.

Advertisement

This "Aashta Special" is part of a broader initiative by the railways to launch 66 such special trains across the nation, catering to the needs of religious travelers. So, if you've been eagerly waiting to embark on this spiritual journey from Kerala to Ayodhya, pack your bags and hop on board!