Published 19:35 IST, July 18th 2024
Kerala's Malabar Districts Reeling from Heavy Rains: Schools Shut, Evacuations Underway
Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala, especially the hilly areas of its northern Malabar districts on Thursday, disrupting the normal life there. Incidents of flooding, uprooting of trees, property damage and minor landslides were reported from many parts of the northern Kerala.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Kerala's Malabar Districts Reeling from Heavy Rains: Schools Shut, Evacuations Underway | Image: PTI
