Kurkure Confusion: Former Google MD’s Hilarious Culinary Mix-Up with Chinese Duck Tongues
Former Google executive hilariously confuses Chinese duck tongues for Indian Kurkure, emphasizing his adventurous food palate in a humorous post.
Food doppelgangers are one of those surprises which either can give you a good experience or maybe the worst one. Exploring the intriguing world of food doppelgangers reveals the uncanny resemblances between delicacies from various corners of the globe.
Parminder Singh, former Managing Director of Google, recently took to X to recount a humorous incident where he confused two food items with visually similar appearances.
During a visit to the cafeteria at Google's Beijing office, Parminder encountered what he believed to be a type of Kurkure, a popular packaged snack in India. Astonishingly, when a colleague observed the portion size on Parminder's plate, he expressed surprise at Parminder's apparent fondness for the snack. Unfazed, Parminder responded, "Yes, of course. I grew up eating something similar as a snack in India." Little did he know that the snack in question wasn't Kurkure at all but crispy duck tongues.
In his post, Parminder shared the amusing revelation, stating, "Now, whenever I see a plate of 'Kurkures,' I double-check to make sure it's not Chinese tongue-di kabab!" Despite his adventurous palate, Parminder clarified that when he anticipates Kurkure, he expects the familiar Indian snack. He added, "Just for the record, I'm happily adventurous with my food. I have eaten everything, from snakes to insects and, of course, duck tongues! But when I expect Kurkure, I want Kurkure!" Check out the full post below.
