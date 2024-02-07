Advertisement

Food doppelgangers are one of those surprises which either can give you a good experience or maybe the worst one. Exploring the intriguing world of food doppelgangers reveals the uncanny resemblances between delicacies from various corners of the globe.

Parminder Singh, former Managing Director of Google, recently took to X to recount a humorous incident where he confused two food items with visually similar appearances.

I was in the cafeteria at Google's Beijing office when I spotted a large plate of what looked like fried 'kurkures'. I helped myself with a generous portion.

A colleague commented, “Wow, I didn't know you were a fan of these.”

“Yes, of course. I grew up eating something similar… — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) January 21, 2024

Just for the record, I’m happily adventurous with my food. I have eaten everything from snakes to insects, and of course duck tongues! But when I expect kurkure, I want kurkure! — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) January 22, 2024

