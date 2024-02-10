Advertisement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised alarms regarding the escalating incidences of fraudulent activities in the name of Know Your Customer (KYC) updates.

In a recent press note released on February 02, 2024, the RBI raised its concerns, urging individuals to exercise utmost caution and diligence to safeguard themselves against potential financial losses and malicious practices.

Advertisement

The culprits of KYC fraud typically involves unsuspecting customers receiving unsolicited communications such as phone calls, SMS, or emails. Through these channels, fraudsters employ various tactics to manipulate individuals into divulging sensitive personal information, account credentials, or installing unauthorized applications via provided links.

RBI Tweet's:

Advertisement

RBI cautions against frauds in the name of KYC updationhttps://t.co/F2q36m0Cb1 — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) February 2, 2024

Key Do’s and Don’t

Advertisement

To minimize the risk of falling victim to KYC fraud, the RBI has outlined essential guidelines for individuals to follow:

Do’s:

Advertisement

Direct Communication: Always directly contact the bank or financial institution to verify any requests for KYC updates. Use Official Sources: Obtain contact information for banks or financial institutions solely from their official websites or verified sources. Prompt Reporting: Immediately inform the respective bank or financial institution in case of any suspected cyber fraud incidents. Clarification: Inquire with the bank branch regarding available methods for updating KYC details.

Don’t:

Advertisement

Avoid Sharing Credentials: Refrain from sharing account login details, card information, PINs, passwords, or OTPs with anyone. Exercise Caution with Documents: Do not share KYC documents or copies with unknown or unidentified individuals or organizations. Stay Away from Unverified Channels: Avoid sharing sensitive information through unverified websites or applications, and refrain from clicking on suspicious or unverified links received via mobile or email.

Responding to KYC Fraud Incidents

Advertisement

In the unfortunate event of falling victim to KYC fraud, individuals are advised to take immediate action. The RBI recommends lodging a complaint through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) or contacting the cybercrime helpline (1930).

As the frequency of fraudulent activities targeting unsuspecting individuals continues to rise, it becomes imperative for everyone to remain vigilant and adhere to the prescribed precautionary measures.

Advertisement

Stay alert, stay safe!