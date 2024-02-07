Life Certificate Submission Deadline Extended for Pensioners

Advertisement

In a crucial update for pensioners nationwide, the government has extended the deadline for submitting the annual life certificate. Typically, the submission period falls in October and November, however, defense pensioners have received a special exemption, allowing them to submit their life certificates until 31st January 2024, as opposed to the previous deadline of 30th November 2023.

Defense Pensioners Granted Special Extension: Defense pensioners, as outlined on the website of the Principal Controller of Defense Accounts, were initially required to submit their life certificates by 30th November 2023. However, recognizing potential challenges, the deadline has been extended to January 2024.

Advertisement

The official statement on the website urges pensioners to complete this vital process before 31st January 2024 to avoid disruptions in pension disbursements. Failure to comply may result in the suspension of pension payments from the subsequent month, with reinstatement contingent upon life certificate submission.

Importance of Life Certificate: According to the rules set by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), all state and central pension holders, including defense pensioners, must submit a life certificate annually. This certification serves as evidence of the pensioner's continued existence, providing a crucial verification process. The life certificate remains valid for one year, necessitating its submission annually. It is imperative for pensioners who have yet to fulfill this requirement to do so promptly.

Advertisement

Submission Methods: Pensioners have multiple avenues for submitting their life certificates. The digital option allows for biometric submission, streamlining the process for those comfortable with modern technology. Alternatively, life certificates can be submitted through traditional channels, such as banks or post offices. The flexibility in submission methods aims to accommodate the diverse preferences and capabilities of pensioners across the country.

The extension of the life certificate submission deadline for defense pensioners is a crucial development that warrants immediate attention. With the new deadline set for 31st January 2024, pensioners are encouraged to proactively complete this requirement to ensure the uninterrupted flow of pension payments.

Advertisement

Adhering to the submission guidelines outlined by the PFRDA and utilizing the various submission methods available will contribute to a smooth and hassle-free process for pensioners nationwide.