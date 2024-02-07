Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 16:30 IST

Life Certificate Submission Deadline Extended for Pensioners - Check Details

According to the rules of (PFRDA), all state and central pension holders, including defense pensioners must s

Rishi Shukla
Life Certificate Submission Deadline Extended for Pensioners
Life Certificate Submission Deadline Extended for Pensioners | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a crucial update for pensioners nationwide, the government has extended the deadline for submitting the annual life certificate. Typically, the submission period falls in October and November, however, defense pensioners have received a special exemption, allowing them to submit their life certificates until 31st January 2024, as opposed to the previous deadline of 30th November 2023.

Defense Pensioners Granted Special Extension: Defense pensioners, as outlined on the website of the Principal Controller of Defense Accounts, were initially required to submit their life certificates by 30th November 2023. However, recognizing potential challenges, the deadline has been extended to January 2024. 

Advertisement

The official statement on the website urges pensioners to complete this vital process before 31st January 2024 to avoid disruptions in pension disbursements. Failure to comply may result in the suspension of pension payments from the subsequent month, with reinstatement contingent upon life certificate submission.

Importance of Life Certificate: According to the rules set by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), all state and central pension holders, including defense pensioners, must submit a life certificate annually. This certification serves as evidence of the pensioner's continued existence, providing a crucial verification process. The life certificate remains valid for one year, necessitating its submission annually. It is imperative for pensioners who have yet to fulfill this requirement to do so promptly.

Advertisement

Submission Methods: Pensioners have multiple avenues for submitting their life certificates. The digital option allows for biometric submission, streamlining the process for those comfortable with modern technology. Alternatively, life certificates can be submitted through traditional channels, such as banks or post offices. The flexibility in submission methods aims to accommodate the diverse preferences and capabilities of pensioners across the country.

The extension of the life certificate submission deadline for defense pensioners is a crucial development that warrants immediate attention. With the new deadline set for 31st January 2024, pensioners are encouraged to proactively complete this requirement to ensure the uninterrupted flow of pension payments. 

Advertisement

Adhering to the submission guidelines outlined by the PFRDA and utilizing the various submission methods available will contribute to a smooth and hassle-free process for pensioners nationwide.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 16:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

40 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

41 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

43 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Love, Marriage & Law: How Uttarakhand's UCC Bill Will Shake Things Up

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News11 minutes ago

  3. First Song Of Vijay-Mrunal's The Family Star Is An Ode To This Valentine

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. ICC U-19 WC: Dhas and Saharan formulated Dhoni's approach in Semi Final

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. HISTORIC: Uttarakhand Leads The Way, Passes UCC Bill | 10 Points

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement