Updated March 16th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

Little Girl’s Priceless Reaction To Meeting Her Newborn Sibling Will Make Your Heart Smile | Watch

A 10-year-old girl standing in a hospital room, her eyes wide with surprise as she meets her newborn sibling for the first time.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Little Girl's Priceless Reaction to Meeting Her Newborn Sister
Little Girl's Priceless Reaction to Meeting Her Newborn Sister | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral: In a heartwarming video, a sweet little girl meets her baby sister for the very first time after 10 years. As she approaches her dad, she can hardly contain her excitement. She looks at her sister, and her reaction is priceless. With wide eyes and a big smile, she gently kisses the baby, overwhelmed with joy and wonder.  

In the viral video, a ten-year-old girl in a white and pink outfit enters the room and gets overwhelmed and surprised to see her sibling in her dad's hand. The video is shared on Instagram with the caption, “My daughter’s first reaction when she got a sibling after 10 years of waiting." As the video continues, her father picks up the newborn baby girl and carefully shows her to his daughter. The daughter extends her arms to pick up the newborn.  

Watch the viral video here:  

The video was posted four days ago by a blogger couple on their Instagram handle, @i_manjarichauhan, and since being shared, it has crossed over 1 million views and 30k likes.  

The wholesome video has gone viral, melting people’s hearts and making them emotional. One user wrote, “The same happened with me... I can totally feel your happiness. My brother is 10 years younger than mee.". “I got tears to see the girl’s love for her little sibling,” wrote an Instagram user. “Sister’s love,” added a third user. “Second mother,” commented a fourth.  

Published March 16th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

Viral

