LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (04.09.2025): Assam State Lottery Sambad THURSDAY Full Winners List OUT CHECK NOW
The Bodoland Lottery Result for 04.09.2025 is set to be announced today at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM IST. Participants eagerly await the results of the Assam State Lottery. The Bodoland Lottery is a popular lottery organised by the Government of Assam, drawing a large number of participants daily. Scroll down to check the Bodoland lottery THURSDAY results now.
- Utility News
- 1 min read
The Bodoland Lottery Results for 04.09.2025 are set to be announced today at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM IST. Participants eagerly await the results of the Assam State Lottery Sambad THURSDAY Lucky Draw No. The republicworld.com brings to you the complete winners' list. The Bodoland Lottery is a popular lottery organised by the Government of Assam, drawing a large number of participants daily. The lottery results are announced every day.
Live Blog
The Bodoland Lottery is a popular lottery organised by the Government of Assam, drawing a large number of participants daily. The Bodoland lottery results are announced every day at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM IST. Check all the updates now live only on republicworld.com.
4 September 2025 at 17:43 IST
Bodoland Lottery Sambad Today Result 04.09.2025 THURSDAY 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM
Bodoland Lottery Sambad Today Result 04.09.2025 THURSDAY result: Bodoland lottery results out check here now…
4 September 2025 at 17:42 IST
Assam State Bodoland Lottery ticket information
You can purchase an Assam State Bodoland Lottery ticket for just 2 rupees and get a chance to win up to 1 Lakh rupees. To know the Assam State Bodoland Lottery result, visit this website daily and get the result at the right time every day at 12 PM, 3 PM 7 PM. Assam State Bodoland Lottery is a famous lottery of Assam State.
4 September 2025 at 17:41 IST
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks; therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.