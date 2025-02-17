sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 12:13 IST, February 17th 2025

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (17-02-2025): Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Winners List

The Bodoland Lottery Result for February 17, 2025, is set to be announced today at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM IST. Participants eagerly await the results of the Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw No. The republicworld.com bring to you the complete winners list.

Bodoland Lottery Result LIVE
The Bodoland Lottery Result for February 17, 2025, is set to be announced today at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM IST. Participants eagerly await the results of the Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw No. The republicworld.com bring to you the complete winners list. The Bodoland Lottery is a popular lottery organized by the Government of Assam, drawing a large number of participants daily. The lottery results are announced every day.

The Bodoland Lottery is a popular lottery organized by the Government of Assam, drawing a large number of participants daily. The lottery results are announced every day at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM IST.

12:10 IST, February 17th 2025

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Today Result 17-02-2025 Monday 12 PM

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Today Result 17-02-2025 Monday 12 PM result: 

12:10 IST, February 17th 2025

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Today Result 17-02-2025 Monday 3 PM

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Today Result Monday: 

12:10 IST, February 17th 2025

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Today Result 17-02-2025 Monday 7 PM

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Today Result 17-02-2025 Monday 7 PM result: 

12:06 IST, February 17th 2025

Assam State Bodoland Lottery ticket information

You can purchase an Assam State Bodoland Lottery ticket for just 2 rupees and get a chance to win up to 1 Lakh rupees. To know the Assam State Bodoland Lottery result, visit this website daily and get the result at the right time every day at 12 PM 3 PM 7 PM. Assam State Bodoland Lottery is the famous lottery of Assam State.

11:46 IST, February 17th 2025

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.

Published 12:13 IST, February 17th 2025

Assam