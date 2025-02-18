Updated 07:07 IST, February 18th 2025
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (18-02-2025): Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Winners List
The Bodoland Lottery Result for February 18, 2025, is set to be announced today at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM IST. Participants eagerly await the results of the Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw No. The republicworld.com bring to you the complete winners list. The Bodoland Lottery is a popular lottery organized by the Government of Assam, drawing a large number of participants daily. The lottery results are announced every day.
The Bodoland Lottery is a popular lottery organized by the Government of Assam, drawing a large number of participants daily. The lottery results are announced every day at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM IST.
07:05 IST, February 18th 2025
Bodoland Lottery Sambad Today Result 18-02-2025 Monday 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM
Bodoland Lottery Sambad Today Result 18-02-2025 Monday result:
07:04 IST, February 18th 2025
Assam State Bodoland Lottery ticket information
You can purchase an Assam State Bodoland Lottery ticket for just 2 rupees and get a chance to win up to 1 Lakh rupees. To know the Assam State Bodoland Lottery result, visit this website daily and get the result at the right time every day at 12 PM 3 PM 7 PM. Assam State Bodoland Lottery is the famous lottery of Assam State.
07:04 IST, February 18th 2025
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.
Published 07:07 IST, February 18th 2025