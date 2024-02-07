English
LIVE-BLOG

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

LIVE | Kerala Christmas New Year 20 CRORE Bumper Lottery Result OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No XC 224091

The Kerala government announces the "Christmas New Year Bumper BR 95 Result" on behalf of the lottery department. The X'mas New Year Bumper BR.95 Kerala Lottery Result 2024 will be drawn today, January 24, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Digital Desk
Kerala Christmas New Year 20 CRORE Bumper Lottery Result
Kerala Christmas New Year 20 CRORE Bumper Lottery Result | Image: Republic
3: 27 IST, January 24th 2024

Christmas New year Bumper BR-95: Check Winners

5: 19 IST, January 24th 2024

Christmas New Year Bumper Lucky 10th Prize Winner

0026  0037  0038  0079  0129  0131  0141  0177  0228  0331  0339  0349  0393  0415  0463  0468  0480  0486  0594  0686  0689  0737  0750  0773  0799  0800  0817  0832  0877  0896  0914  0922  0936  0940  1045  1066  1074  1188  1202  1251  1299  1370  1374  1385  1393  1439  1445  1512  1567  1612  1619  1630  1640  1678  1723  1769  1831  1851  1856  1894  2036  2046  2050  2085  2100  2113  2252  2269  2284  2327  2353  2391  2409  2488  2508  2517  2524  2626  2697  2704  2713  2719  2740  2764  2797  2798  2800  2857  2884  2885  2919  2939  2960  2981  3043  3062  3130  3152  3160  3215  3290  3348  3350  3362  3407  3410  3424  3445  3466  3527  3540  3563  3595  3628  3646  3672  3684  3697  3705  3748  3785  3877  3921  3945  3976  4003  4112  4115  4143  4218  4266  4299  4321  4323  4337  4359  4361  4375  4384  4482  4497  4551  4568  4576  4581  4583  4594  4602  4663  4675  4716  4725  4746  4815  4825  4850  4855  4860  4872  4885  4899  4918  4970  5004  5064  5069  5090  5178  5211  5254  5428  5439  5471  5494  5548  5596  5598  5600  5611  5726  5746  5801  5825  5917  5941  5942  6173  6208  6294  6331  6360  6448  6470  6479  6496  6518  6521  6596  6662  6687  6731  6761  6786  6833  6843  6855  6947  6961  6966  7003  7024  7045  7107  7250  7392  7483  7485  7492  7542  7547  7624  7630  7652  7678  7681  7687  7701  7760  7811  7829  7864  7878  7880  8026  8047  8050  8084  8103  8142  8164  8180  8200  8225  8284  8294  8303  8316  8348  8425  8426  8429  8487  8494  8546  8549  8595  8675  8677  8682  8686  8699  8703  8712  8743  8744  8749  8789  8794  8850  8853  8923  8934  8937  8954  8986  9014  9049  9089  9099  9115  9142  9149  9159  9203  9217  9239  9266  9280  9285  9332  9333  9343  9423  9434  9514  9526  9578  9621  9644  9742  9758  9811  9859  9894  9905  9917

4: 35 IST, January 24th 2024

Christmas New Year Bumper Lucky 9th Prize Winner

0015  0021  0066  0139  0171  0181  0196  0212  0237  0292  0612  0634  0777  0790  0890  0912  0933  0983  0995  0999  1019  1048  1149  1170  1198  1314  1323  1360  1371  1490  1560  1625  1634  1694  1701  1707  1720  1742  1849  1870  1906  1910  1934  1944  1958  1962  1994  2062  2120  2233  2254  2259  2277  2323  2326  2346  2350  2364  2413  2416  2439  2459  2472  2492  2495  2567  2592  2618  2674  2755  2830  2841  2850  2946  2952  2965  2976  3008  3021  3024  3034  3039  3104  3163  3167  3195  3262  3300  3303  3398  3470  3480  3492  3534  3535  3571  3624  3734  3790  3796  3828  3829  3870  3896  3974  4009  4087  4259  4263  4268  4325  4357  4400  4426  4444  4472  4595  4609  4614  4672  4695  4696  4735  4764  4792  4797  4858  4869  4891  4895  4903  4912  4969  4973  5013  5025  5238  5240  5253  5270  5274  5289  5364  5409  5429  5457  5550  5646  5679  5716  5754  5798  5817  5940  5954  5975  5981  6002  6011  6027  6043  6045  6049  6070  6085  6182  6246  6406  6472  6478  6562  6590  6593  6628  6637  6646  6650  6692  6694  6705  6708  6722  6758  6797  6819  6831  6846  6876  6877  6904  6955  6992  7042  7047  7073  7115  7218  7252  7273  7280  7328  7334  7370  7433  7453  7454  7478  7511  7526  7577  7673  7762  7763  7807  7815  7870  7892  7930  7940  8035  8038  8065  8069  8083  8196  8215  8216  8259  8269  8275  8295  8308  8312  8360  8377  8402  8435  8511  8551  8562  8659  8706  8729  8781  8820  8844  8950  9079  9135  9150  9169  9202  9258  9428  9489  9500  9520  9539  9646  9649  9650  9668  9695  9828  9848  9925  9927  9956  9984  9988

3: 50 IST, January 24th 2024

Christmas New Year Bumper Lucky 8th Prize Winners

0000  0019  0165  0557  0997  7  678  1151  1164  1169  1200  1317  1376  1432  1518  1855  1887  1937  1969  2035  2053  2111  2143  2296  2309  2319  2756  2900  3030  3107  3154  3169  3178  3266  3272  3312  3633  3704  3858  3890  4190  4203  4221  4236  4291  4350  4543  4630  4747  4761  4802  4990  5190  5275  5281  5512  5519  5612  5666  5776  5820  5853  5915  6033  6179  6271  6597  6671  6775  6821  6932  7038  7132  7244  7320  7322  7359  7409  7410  7495  7619  7621  7862  7960  7979  8003  8174  8305  8353  8382  8427  8498  8527  8618  8623  8768  8810  9013  9059  9092  9218  9355  9448  9463  9565  9648  9667  9950

3: 47 IST, January 24th 2024

Christmas New Year Bumper Lucky 7th Prize Winners

0287  0322  0539  0702  0840  0858  1052  1055  1077  1172  1270  1428  1798  2197  2435  2480  2512  2575  2658  2855  2887  3065  3298  3453  3524  3559  3783  3849  3969  3971  4124  4601  4636  4921  5184  5309  5533  5590  5656  5903  6110  6559  6667  6888  6980  7061  7266  7914  8197  8440  8916  9307  9365  9529


 

3: 46 IST, January 24th 2024

Christmas New Year Bumper Lucky 6th Prize Winners

0029  0057  0300  0619  1476  1486  2093  2589  3016  3082  3776  4041  4149  4892  5183  5317  5324  5862  6015  6440  6526  6799  6979  7710  7989  8247  9006  9190  9419  9709

3: 20 IST, January 24th 2024

Christmas New Year Bumper Lucky 5th Prize Winner

XA 208783

XB 295778

XC 324451

XD 247798

XE 283016

XG 458090

XH 273521

XJ 213595

XK 214186

XL 455760

XA 332155

XB 527210

XC 399549

XD 222651

XE 137016

XG 129180

XH 212184

XJ 341712

XK 434712

XL 219868

3: 07 IST, January 24th 2024

Christmas New Year Bumper Lucky 4th Prize Winner

XA 384236

XB 382055

XC 440059

XD 350400

XE 189460

XG 157532

XH 496335

XJ 330066

XK 334720

XL 157788

XA 220207

XB 403579

XC 384574

XD 408240

XE 292240

XG 355254

XH 168259

XJ 166215

XK 179213

XL 376120

3: 04 IST, January 24th 2024

Christmas New Year Bumper Lucky 3rd Prize Winners

XA 118249

XB 324106

XC 359676

XD 595023

XE 401950

XG 398523

XH 240029

XJ 139658

XK 335240

XL 133463

XA 498403

XB 110005

XC 252822

XD 100558

XE 124665

XG 276669

XH 218579

XJ 487716

XK 265583

XL 308973

XA 109147

XB 116649

XC 348670

XD 122419

XE 315901

XG 209971

XH 112771

XJ 164396

XK 270890

XL 213440

2: 51 IST, January 24th 2024

Christmas New Year Bumper Lucky 2nd Prize Winners

XE 409265

XH 316100

XK 424481

KH 388696

KL 379420

XA 324784

XG 307789

XD 444440

XB 311505

XA 465294

XD 314511

XC 483413

XE 398549

XK 105413

XE 319044

XB 279240

XE 103824

XE 243120

XB 378872

XL 421156

2: 49 IST, January 24th 2024

Christmas New Year Bumper Lucky 1st Prize Winner

XC 224091 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: SHAJAHAN

Agency No: P 3030

3: 05 IST, January 24th 2024

Christmas New Year Bumper Lucky Consolation Prize Winner

XA 224091

XB 224091

XD 224091

XE 224091

XG 224091

XH 224091

XJ 224091

XK 224091

XL 224091

3: 18 IST, January 24th 2024

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 506 Draw on 25.01.2024 @ 3.00 pm

2: 47 IST, January 24th 2024

Of the six bumper lotteries, the Christmas New Year Bumper has the largest prize pool. The annual Christmas New Year Bumper lottery draw takes place at 2:00 pm. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the "BR" bumper lottery code includes the draw number in addition to the code. The Christmas New Year Bumper lottery was priced for just Rs. 400.

3: 11 IST, January 24th 2024

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

5: 19 IST, January 24th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for Bumper Lottery Result BR-95 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 20 CRORE IS: XC 224091 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: XE 409265 XH 316100 XK 424481 KH 388696 KL 379420 XA 324784 XG 307789 XD 444440 XB 311505 XA 465294 XD 314511 XC 483413 XE 398549 XK 105413 XE 319044 XB 279240 XE 103824 XE 243120 XB 378872 XL 421156

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: XA 224091 XB 224091 XD 224091 XE 224091 XG 224091 XH 224091 XJ 224091 XK 224091 XL 224091

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH ARE: XA 118249XB 324106 XC 359676 XD 595023 XE 401950 XG 398523 XH 240029 XJ 139658 XK 335240 XL 133463 XA 498403 XB 110005 XC 252822 XD 100558 XE 124665 XG 276669 XH 218579 XJ 487716 XK 265583 XL 308973 XA 109147 XB 116649 XC 348670 XD 122419 XE 315901 XG 209971 XH 112771 XJ 164396 XK 270890 XL 213440

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 3 LAKH ARE: XA 384236 XB 382055 XC 440059 XD 350400 XE 189460 XG 157532 XH 496335 XJ 330066 XK 334720 XL 157788 XA 220207 XB 403579 XC 384574 XD 408240 XE 292240 XG 355254 XH 168259 XJ 166215 XK 179213 XL 376120

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2 LAKH ARE: XA 208783 XB 295778 XC 324451 XD 247798 XE 283016 XG 458090 XH 273521 XJ 213595 XK 214186 XL 455760 XA 332155 XB 527210 XC 399549 XD 222651 XE 137016 XG 129180 XH 212184 XJ 341712 XK 434712 XL 219868

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0029  0057  0300  0619  1476  1486  2093  2589  3016  3082  3776  4041  4149  4892  5183  5317  5324  5862  6015  6440  6526  6799  6979  7710  7989  8247  9006  9190  9419  9709

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0287  0322  0539  0702  0840  0858  1052  1055  1077  1172  1270  1428  1798  2197  2435  2480  2512  2575  2658  2855  2887  3065  3298  3453  3524  3559  3783  3849  3969  3971  4124  4601  4636  4921  5184  5309  5533  5590  5656  5903  6110  6559  6667  6888  6980  7061  7266  7914  8197  8440  8916  9307  9365  9529

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0000  0019  0165  0557  0997  7  678  1151  1164  1169  1200  1317  1376  1432  1518  1855  1887  1937  1969  2035  2053  2111  2143  2296  2309  2319  2756  2900  3030  3107  3154  3169  3178  3266  3272  3312  3633  3704  3858  3890  4190  4203  4221  4236  4291  4350  4543  4630  4747  4761  4802  4990  5190  5275  5281  5512  5519  5612  5666  5776  5820  5853  5915  6033  6179  6271  6597  6671  6775  6821  6932  7038  7132  7244  7320  7322  7359  7409  7410  7495  7619  7621  7862  7960  7979  8003  8174  8305  8353  8382  8427  8498  8527  8618  8623  8768  8810  9013  9059  9092  9218  9355  9448  9463  9565  9648  9667  9950

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0015  0021  0066  0139  0171  0181  0196  0212  0237  0292  0612  0634  0777  0790  0890  0912  0933  0983  0995  0999  1019  1048  1149  1170  1198  1314  1323  1360  1371  1490  1560  1625  1634  1694  1701  1707  1720  1742  1849  1870  1906  1910  1934  1944  1958  1962  1994  2062  2120  2233  2254  2259  2277  2323  2326  2346  2350  2364  2413  2416  2439  2459  2472  2492  2495  2567  2592  2618  2674  2755  2830  2841  2850  2946  2952  2965  2976  3008  3021  3024  3034  3039  3104  3163  3167  3195  3262  3300  3303  3398  3470  3480  3492  3534  3535  3571  3624  3734  3790  3796  3828  3829  3870  3896  3974  4009  4087  4259  4263  4268  4325  4357  4400  4426  4444  4472  4595  4609  4614  4672  4695  4696  4735  4764  4792  4797  4858  4869  4891  4895  4903  4912  4969  4973  5013  5025  5238  5240  5253  5270  5274  5289  5364  5409  5429  5457  5550  5646  5679  5716  5754  5798  5817  5940  5954  5975  5981  6002  6011  6027  6043  6045  6049  6070  6085  6182  6246  6406  6472  6478  6562  6590  6593  6628  6637  6646  6650  6692  6694  6705  6708  6722  6758  6797  6819  6831  6846  6876  6877  6904  6955  6992  7042  7047  7073  7115  7218  7252  7273  7280  7328  7334  7370  7433  7453  7454  7478  7511  7526  7577  7673  7762  7763  7807  7815  7870  7892  7930  7940  8035  8038  8065  8069  8083  8196  8215  8216  8259  8269  8275  8295  8308  8312  8360  8377  8402  8435  8511  8551  8562  8659  8706  8729  8781  8820  8844  8950  9079  9135  9150  9169  9202  9258  9428  9489  9500  9520  9539  9646  9649  9650  9668  9695  9828  9848  9925  9927  9956  9984  9988

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 10TH PRIZE OF RS 400 ARE: 0026  0037  0038  0079  0129  0131  0141  0177  0228  0331  0339  0349  0393  0415  0463  0468  0480  0486  0594  0686  0689  0737  0750  0773  0799  0800  0817  0832  0877  0896  0914  0922  0936  0940  1045  1066  1074  1188  1202  1251  1299  1370  1374  1385  1393  1439  1445  1512  1567  1612  1619  1630  1640  1678  1723  1769  1831  1851  1856  1894  2036  2046  2050  2085  2100  2113  2252  2269  2284  2327  2353  2391  2409  2488  2508  2517  2524  2626  2697  2704  2713  2719  2740  2764  2797  2798  2800  2857  2884  2885  2919  2939  2960  2981  3043  3062  3130  3152  3160  3215  3290  3348  3350  3362  3407  3410  3424  3445  3466  3527  3540  3563  3595  3628  3646  3672  3684  3697  3705  3748  3785  3877  3921  3945  3976  4003  4112  4115  4143  4218  4266  4299  4321  4323  4337  4359  4361  4375  4384  4482  4497  4551  4568  4576  4581  4583  4594  4602  4663  4675  4716  4725  4746  4815  4825  4850  4855  4860  4872  4885  4899  4918  4970  5004  5064  5069  5090  5178  5211  5254  5428  5439  5471  5494  5548  5596  5598  5600  5611  5726  5746  5801  5825  5917  5941  5942  6173  6208  6294  6331  6360  6448  6470  6479  6496  6518  6521  6596  6662  6687  6731  6761  6786  6833  6843  6855  6947  6961  6966  7003  7024  7045  7107  7250  7392  7483  7485  7492  7542  7547  7624  7630  7652  7678  7681  7687  7701  7760  7811  7829  7864  7878  7880  8026  8047  8050  8084  8103  8142  8164  8180  8200  8225  8284  8294  8303  8316  8348  8425  8426  8429  8487  8494  8546  8549  8595  8675  8677  8682  8686  8699  8703  8712  8743  8744  8749  8789  8794  8850  8853  8923  8934  8937  8954  8986  9014  9049  9089  9099  9115  9142  9149  9159  9203  9217  9239  9266  9280  9285  9332  9333  9343  9423  9434  9514  9526  9578  9621  9644  9742  9758  9811  9859  9894  9905  9917

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 20 CRORE

2nd Prize: Rs. 1 CRORE

3rd Prize: Rs. 10 LAKH

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1 LAKH

4th Prize: Rs. 3 LAKH

5th Prize: Rs. 2 LAKH

6th Prize: Rs. 5,000

7th Prize: Rs. 2,000

8th Prize: Rs. 1,000

9th Prize: Rs. 500

10th Prize: Rs. 400

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

3: 01 IST, January 24th 2024

The Win-Win lottery on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi lottery on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus lottery on Thursday, the Nirmal lottery on Friday, and the Karunya lottery on Saturday are the seven daily lotteries. On Sunday, the Akshaya lottery is held. Regretfully, the government had to temporarily halt the Pournami lottery sales and introduce the Bhagyamithra Lottery, a new monthly lottery program. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will be posted on our website at 2:55 PM.

3: 02 IST, January 24th 2024

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

2: 48 IST, January 24th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

2: 55 IST, January 24th 2024

The prize distribution for the Kerala Lottery Result Today X'mas New Year Bumper BR-95 is 1st Prize: ₹20,00,00,000/-, Consolation Prize: ₹1,00,000/-, 2nd Prize: ₹1,00,00,000/-, 3rd Prize: ₹10,00,000/-, 4th Prize: ₹3,00,000/-, 5th Prize: ₹2,00,000/-, 6th Prize: ₹5,000/-, 7th Prize: ₹1,000/-, 8th Prize: ₹500/- and 9th Prize: ₹400/-.

2: 55 IST, January 24th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

