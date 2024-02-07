Full list of winning numbers for Bumper Lottery Result BR-95 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 20 CRORE IS: XC 224091

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: XE 409265 XH 316100 XK 424481 KH 388696 KL 379420 XA 324784 XG 307789 XD 444440 XB 311505 XA 465294 XD 314511 XC 483413 XE 398549 XK 105413 XE 319044 XB 279240 XE 103824 XE 243120 XB 378872 XL 421156

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: XA 224091 XB 224091 XD 224091 XE 224091 XG 224091 XH 224091 XJ 224091 XK 224091 XL 224091

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH ARE: XA 118249XB 324106 XC 359676 XD 595023 XE 401950 XG 398523 XH 240029 XJ 139658 XK 335240 XL 133463 XA 498403 XB 110005 XC 252822 XD 100558 XE 124665 XG 276669 XH 218579 XJ 487716 XK 265583 XL 308973 XA 109147 XB 116649 XC 348670 XD 122419 XE 315901 XG 209971 XH 112771 XJ 164396 XK 270890 XL 213440

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 3 LAKH ARE: XA 384236 XB 382055 XC 440059 XD 350400 XE 189460 XG 157532 XH 496335 XJ 330066 XK 334720 XL 157788 XA 220207 XB 403579 XC 384574 XD 408240 XE 292240 XG 355254 XH 168259 XJ 166215 XK 179213 XL 376120

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2 LAKH ARE: XA 208783 XB 295778 XC 324451 XD 247798 XE 283016 XG 458090 XH 273521 XJ 213595 XK 214186 XL 455760 XA 332155 XB 527210 XC 399549 XD 222651 XE 137016 XG 129180 XH 212184 XJ 341712 XK 434712 XL 219868

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0029 0057 0300 0619 1476 1486 2093 2589 3016 3082 3776 4041 4149 4892 5183 5317 5324 5862 6015 6440 6526 6799 6979 7710 7989 8247 9006 9190 9419 9709

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0287 0322 0539 0702 0840 0858 1052 1055 1077 1172 1270 1428 1798 2197 2435 2480 2512 2575 2658 2855 2887 3065 3298 3453 3524 3559 3783 3849 3969 3971 4124 4601 4636 4921 5184 5309 5533 5590 5656 5903 6110 6559 6667 6888 6980 7061 7266 7914 8197 8440 8916 9307 9365 9529

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0000 0019 0165 0557 0997 7 678 1151 1164 1169 1200 1317 1376 1432 1518 1855 1887 1937 1969 2035 2053 2111 2143 2296 2309 2319 2756 2900 3030 3107 3154 3169 3178 3266 3272 3312 3633 3704 3858 3890 4190 4203 4221 4236 4291 4350 4543 4630 4747 4761 4802 4990 5190 5275 5281 5512 5519 5612 5666 5776 5820 5853 5915 6033 6179 6271 6597 6671 6775 6821 6932 7038 7132 7244 7320 7322 7359 7409 7410 7495 7619 7621 7862 7960 7979 8003 8174 8305 8353 8382 8427 8498 8527 8618 8623 8768 8810 9013 9059 9092 9218 9355 9448 9463 9565 9648 9667 9950

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0015 0021 0066 0139 0171 0181 0196 0212 0237 0292 0612 0634 0777 0790 0890 0912 0933 0983 0995 0999 1019 1048 1149 1170 1198 1314 1323 1360 1371 1490 1560 1625 1634 1694 1701 1707 1720 1742 1849 1870 1906 1910 1934 1944 1958 1962 1994 2062 2120 2233 2254 2259 2277 2323 2326 2346 2350 2364 2413 2416 2439 2459 2472 2492 2495 2567 2592 2618 2674 2755 2830 2841 2850 2946 2952 2965 2976 3008 3021 3024 3034 3039 3104 3163 3167 3195 3262 3300 3303 3398 3470 3480 3492 3534 3535 3571 3624 3734 3790 3796 3828 3829 3870 3896 3974 4009 4087 4259 4263 4268 4325 4357 4400 4426 4444 4472 4595 4609 4614 4672 4695 4696 4735 4764 4792 4797 4858 4869 4891 4895 4903 4912 4969 4973 5013 5025 5238 5240 5253 5270 5274 5289 5364 5409 5429 5457 5550 5646 5679 5716 5754 5798 5817 5940 5954 5975 5981 6002 6011 6027 6043 6045 6049 6070 6085 6182 6246 6406 6472 6478 6562 6590 6593 6628 6637 6646 6650 6692 6694 6705 6708 6722 6758 6797 6819 6831 6846 6876 6877 6904 6955 6992 7042 7047 7073 7115 7218 7252 7273 7280 7328 7334 7370 7433 7453 7454 7478 7511 7526 7577 7673 7762 7763 7807 7815 7870 7892 7930 7940 8035 8038 8065 8069 8083 8196 8215 8216 8259 8269 8275 8295 8308 8312 8360 8377 8402 8435 8511 8551 8562 8659 8706 8729 8781 8820 8844 8950 9079 9135 9150 9169 9202 9258 9428 9489 9500 9520 9539 9646 9649 9650 9668 9695 9828 9848 9925 9927 9956 9984 9988

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 10TH PRIZE OF RS 400 ARE: 0026 0037 0038 0079 0129 0131 0141 0177 0228 0331 0339 0349 0393 0415 0463 0468 0480 0486 0594 0686 0689 0737 0750 0773 0799 0800 0817 0832 0877 0896 0914 0922 0936 0940 1045 1066 1074 1188 1202 1251 1299 1370 1374 1385 1393 1439 1445 1512 1567 1612 1619 1630 1640 1678 1723 1769 1831 1851 1856 1894 2036 2046 2050 2085 2100 2113 2252 2269 2284 2327 2353 2391 2409 2488 2508 2517 2524 2626 2697 2704 2713 2719 2740 2764 2797 2798 2800 2857 2884 2885 2919 2939 2960 2981 3043 3062 3130 3152 3160 3215 3290 3348 3350 3362 3407 3410 3424 3445 3466 3527 3540 3563 3595 3628 3646 3672 3684 3697 3705 3748 3785 3877 3921 3945 3976 4003 4112 4115 4143 4218 4266 4299 4321 4323 4337 4359 4361 4375 4384 4482 4497 4551 4568 4576 4581 4583 4594 4602 4663 4675 4716 4725 4746 4815 4825 4850 4855 4860 4872 4885 4899 4918 4970 5004 5064 5069 5090 5178 5211 5254 5428 5439 5471 5494 5548 5596 5598 5600 5611 5726 5746 5801 5825 5917 5941 5942 6173 6208 6294 6331 6360 6448 6470 6479 6496 6518 6521 6596 6662 6687 6731 6761 6786 6833 6843 6855 6947 6961 6966 7003 7024 7045 7107 7250 7392 7483 7485 7492 7542 7547 7624 7630 7652 7678 7681 7687 7701 7760 7811 7829 7864 7878 7880 8026 8047 8050 8084 8103 8142 8164 8180 8200 8225 8284 8294 8303 8316 8348 8425 8426 8429 8487 8494 8546 8549 8595 8675 8677 8682 8686 8699 8703 8712 8743 8744 8749 8789 8794 8850 8853 8923 8934 8937 8954 8986 9014 9049 9089 9099 9115 9142 9149 9159 9203 9217 9239 9266 9280 9285 9332 9333 9343 9423 9434 9514 9526 9578 9621 9644 9742 9758 9811 9859 9894 9905 9917

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 20 CRORE

2nd Prize: Rs. 1 CRORE

3rd Prize: Rs. 10 LAKH

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1 LAKH

4th Prize: Rs. 3 LAKH

5th Prize: Rs. 2 LAKH

6th Prize: Rs. 5,000

7th Prize: Rs. 2,000

8th Prize: Rs. 1,000

9th Prize: Rs. 500

10th Prize: Rs. 400

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)