LIVE | Kerala Lottery (14.05.25): Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL-2 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No. DV 503860

The Kerala Lottery results are live for May 14, 2025, featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL-2 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore ! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients.
Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL-2 Result Out: DN 503860
DO 503860
DP 503860
DR 503860
DD 503860
DT 503860
DU 503860
DW 503860
DX 503860
DY 503860
DZ 503860
Full list of winning numbers for Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL-2 Lottery
Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL-2 First Prize ₹1 Crore Lucky Number: DV 503860 (MALAPPURAM)
Agent Name: P SUDHEESH
Agency No.: M 2284
Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL-2 ₹50 Lakhs: DX 340291 (NEYYATTINKARA)
Agent Name: SAJEEVAN K
Agency No.: T 3830
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
Kerala Lottery: Third Prize ₹20 Lakhs Lucky Number: DO 292890
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS ₹1 Lakh ARE: 1) DN 206074
2) DO 231729
3) DP 451800
4) DR 165649
5) DD 592269
6) DT 310940
7) DU 302552
8) DV 562063
9) DW 296252
10) DX 614207
11) DY 761175
12) DZ 272599
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: 0126 0485 1268 1781 2244 2315 3427 3477 4547 5208 5384 5475 6152 6253 6447 6797 9125 9543
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0290 0594 1920 1970 2508 3001 3893 4009 4036 4241 4571 4706 4785 4865 4920 5119 5535 5612 5629 6207 6691 7793 9180 9444
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0383 0616 0764 0790 0893 0954 1090 1227 1306 1334 1412 1580 1649 1679 1728 1821 1877 2021 2449 2549 2631 2680 2782 2796 2962 3125 3201 3232 3364 3378 3478 3501 3602 3675 3843 3921 4019 4166 4218 4289 4297 4338 4392 4462 4565 4664 4765 4774 4781 4831 4908 4911 5454 5492 5519 5554 5557 5571 5717 5726 5803 5831 5903 6019 6114 6116 6172 6219 6275 6284 6324 6473 6633 6636 6812 6837 6865 6903 6925 6926 6945 6953 7037 7133 7138 7411 7422 7446 7535 7625 7701 7819 7857 7992 8056 8100 8412 8571 8573 8819 8823 8837 8884 8908 8984 9036 9069 9089 9194 9220 9299 9514 9595 9596 9695 9823 9885 9892 9929 9978
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0035 0058 0090 0138 0141 0348 0374 0386 0569 0618 0697 0698 0721 0761 0876 0922 0949 0991 1038 1213 1311 1353 1390 1400 1545 1560 1566 1790 1822 2042 2051 2072 2168 2192 2214 2257 2262 2271 2422 2483 2529 2590 2645 2769 2831 2858 2864 2871 2997 3052 3128 3148 3210 3261 3281 3292 3320 3345 3420 3630 3634 3678 3745 3811 3818 3884 3975 4132 4231 4247 4264 4278 4315 4336 4359 4432 4504 4532 4627 4637 4651 4698 4756 4830 4883 4895 4941 5069 5099 5159 5170 5185 5186 5270 5360 5462 5528 5599 5611 5660 5763 5808 5815 5842 5846 5863 5905 5916 5942 5985 6024 6033 6062 6070 6074 6177 6233 6328 6370 6405 6410 6442 6451 6574 6586 6592 6604 6628 6643 6663 6727 6787 6811 6829 6935 7013 7134 7193 7195 7200 7305 7350 7419 7466 7488 7546 7551 7575 7658 7718 7726 7753 7854 7873 7899 7953 7954 8028 8164 8181 8235 8340 8371 8392 8591 8634 8638 8753 8787 8832 8883 8928 8941 9061 9064 9198 9235 9263 9344 9370 9411 9449 9467 9479 9520 9563 9589 9609 9629 9631 9665 9718 9826 9864 9914 9916 9922 9928
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0025 0072 0096 0147 0190 0308 0339 0432 0445 0553 0578 0580 0671 0678 0711 0769 0781 0832 0862 0869 0923 0977 0987 1052 1108 1109 1215 1254 1258 1260 1362 1376 1393 1399 1414 1430 1437 1523 1544 1634 1722 1783 1825 1898 1946 2050 2073 2096 2104 2142 2144 2227 2282 2332 2345 2353 2416 2446 2487 2509 2517 2536 2538 2594 2604 2623 2630 2635 2650 2658 2827 2829 2833 2891 2925 2985 3061 3063 3133 3135 3156 3284 3290 3302 3324 3379 3425 3457 3458 3459 3476 3554 3628 3663 3781 3845 3848 3935 4026 4040 4045 4060 4105 4113 4119 4295 4304 4313 4335 4366 4456 4480 4534 4579 4632 4642 4741 4773 4811 4913 4962 4999 5078 5088 5095 5118 5137 5213 5263 5311 5337 5363 5587 5595 5633 5636 5675 5699 5708 5732 5740 5814 5851 5855 5872 5898 5930 5969 5982 5991 6006 6107 6125 6139 6206 6222 6266 6267 6280 6293 6361 6376 6398 6421 6463 6481 6564 6705 6716 6719 6858 6870 6896 6928 6952 7029 7030 7034 7057 7061 7074 7098 7130 7214 7222 7252 7253 7256 7314 7324 7347 7433 7592 7616 7634 7638 7652 7670 7780 7802 7809 7830 7856 7924 7934 7961 7977 8030 8039 8088 8118 8197 8210 8222 8233 8264 8379 8389 8494 8566 8569 8604 8668 8675 8692 8697 8725 8858 8872 8889 8907 8973 9018 9021 9053 9063 9068 9108 9129 9164 9192 9283 9295 9361 9374 9394 9463 9579 9620 9785 9833 9959
1st Prize: Rs ₹1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. ₹50 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. ₹20 Lakhs
Consolation Prize: Rs. ₹5000
