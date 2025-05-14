Republic World
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery (14.05.25): Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL-2 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No. DV 503860
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 14th 2025, 17:07 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery (14.05.25): Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL-2 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No. DV 503860

The Kerala Lottery results are live for May 14, 2025, featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL-2 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates.

Reported by: Republic World
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF-76
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Dhanalekshmi DL-2 | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results are live for May 14, 2025, featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL-2 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore ! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. The Kerala Lottery results are live featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL-2 draw.  

Live Blog

The Kerala Lottery results live featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL-2 draw.  

May 14th 2025, 16:56 IST

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL-2 Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL-2 Result Out: DV 503860 (MALAPPURAM)
Agent Name: P SUDHEESH
Agency No.: M 2284

May 14th 2025, 16:58 IST

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL-2 Result Out: ₹50 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL-2 Result Out: DX 340291 (NEYYATTINKARA)
Agent Name: SAJEEVAN K
Agency No.: T 3830

May 14th 2025, 16:58 IST

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL-2 Result Out: Consolation Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL-2 Result Out: DN 503860
DO 503860
DP 503860
DR 503860
DD 503860
DT 503860
DU 503860
DW 503860
DX 503860
DY 503860
DZ 503860

May 14th 2025, 17:05 IST

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 30-04-2025 LIVE: Full list of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL-2 Lottery

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL-2 First Prize ₹1 Crore Lucky Number: DV 503860 (MALAPPURAM)
Agent Name: P SUDHEESH
Agency No.: M 2284
 

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL-2 ₹50 Lakhs: DX 340291 (NEYYATTINKARA)
Agent Name: SAJEEVAN K
Agency No.: T 3830
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

Kerala Lottery: Third Prize ₹20 Lakhs Lucky Number: DO 292890

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS ₹1 Lakh ARE: 1) DN 206074
2) DO 231729
3) DP 451800
4) DR 165649
5) DD 592269
6) DT 310940
7) DU 302552
8) DV 562063
9) DW 296252
10) DX 614207
11) DY 761175
12) DZ 272599

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: 0126  0485  1268  1781  2244  2315  3427  3477  4547  5208  5384  5475  6152  6253  6447  6797  9125  9543

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0290  0594  1920  1970  2508  3001  3893  4009  4036  4241  4571  4706  4785  4865  4920  5119  5535  5612  5629  6207  6691  7793  9180  9444

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0383  0616  0764  0790  0893  0954  1090  1227  1306  1334  1412  1580  1649  1679  1728  1821  1877  2021  2449  2549  2631  2680  2782  2796  2962  3125  3201  3232  3364  3378  3478  3501  3602  3675  3843  3921  4019  4166  4218  4289  4297  4338  4392  4462  4565  4664  4765  4774  4781  4831  4908  4911  5454  5492  5519  5554  5557  5571  5717  5726  5803  5831  5903  6019  6114  6116  6172  6219  6275  6284  6324  6473  6633  6636  6812  6837  6865  6903  6925  6926  6945  6953  7037  7133  7138  7411  7422  7446  7535  7625  7701  7819  7857  7992  8056  8100  8412  8571  8573  8819  8823  8837  8884  8908  8984  9036  9069  9089  9194  9220  9299  9514  9595  9596  9695  9823  9885  9892  9929  9978

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0035  0058  0090  0138  0141  0348  0374  0386  0569  0618  0697  0698  0721  0761  0876  0922  0949  0991  1038  1213  1311  1353  1390  1400  1545  1560  1566  1790  1822  2042  2051  2072  2168  2192  2214  2257  2262  2271  2422  2483  2529  2590  2645  2769  2831  2858  2864  2871  2997  3052  3128  3148  3210  3261  3281  3292  3320  3345  3420  3630  3634  3678  3745  3811  3818  3884  3975  4132  4231  4247  4264  4278  4315  4336  4359  4432  4504  4532  4627  4637  4651  4698  4756  4830  4883  4895  4941  5069  5099  5159  5170  5185  5186  5270  5360  5462  5528  5599  5611  5660  5763  5808  5815  5842  5846  5863  5905  5916  5942  5985  6024  6033  6062  6070  6074  6177  6233  6328  6370  6405  6410  6442  6451  6574  6586  6592  6604  6628  6643  6663  6727  6787  6811  6829  6935  7013  7134  7193  7195  7200  7305  7350  7419  7466  7488  7546  7551  7575  7658  7718  7726  7753  7854  7873  7899  7953  7954  8028  8164  8181  8235  8340  8371  8392  8591  8634  8638  8753  8787  8832  8883  8928  8941  9061  9064  9198  9235  9263  9344  9370  9411  9449  9467  9479  9520  9563  9589  9609  9629  9631  9665  9718  9826  9864  9914  9916  9922  9928

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0025  0072  0096  0147  0190  0308  0339  0432  0445  0553  0578  0580  0671  0678  0711  0769  0781  0832  0862  0869  0923  0977  0987  1052  1108  1109  1215  1254  1258  1260  1362  1376  1393  1399  1414  1430  1437  1523  1544  1634  1722  1783  1825  1898  1946  2050  2073  2096  2104  2142  2144  2227  2282  2332  2345  2353  2416  2446  2487  2509  2517  2536  2538  2594  2604  2623  2630  2635  2650  2658  2827  2829  2833  2891  2925  2985  3061  3063  3133  3135  3156  3284  3290  3302  3324  3379  3425  3457  3458  3459  3476  3554  3628  3663  3781  3845  3848  3935  4026  4040  4045  4060  4105  4113  4119  4295  4304  4313  4335  4366  4456  4480  4534  4579  4632  4642  4741  4773  4811  4913  4962  4999  5078  5088  5095  5118  5137  5213  5263  5311  5337  5363  5587  5595  5633  5636  5675  5699  5708  5732  5740  5814  5851  5855  5872  5898  5930  5969  5982  5991  6006  6107  6125  6139  6206  6222  6266  6267  6280  6293  6361  6376  6398  6421  6463  6481  6564  6705  6716  6719  6858  6870  6896  6928  6952  7029  7030  7034  7057  7061  7074  7098  7130  7214  7222  7252  7253  7256  7314  7324  7347  7433  7592  7616  7634  7638  7652  7670  7780  7802  7809  7830  7856  7924  7934  7961  7977  8030  8039  8088  8118  8197  8210  8222  8233  8264  8379  8389  8494  8566  8569  8604  8668  8675  8692  8697  8725  8858  8872  8889  8907  8973  9018  9021  9053  9063  9068  9108  9129  9164  9192  9283  9295  9361  9374  9394  9463  9579  9620  9785  9833  9959

1st Prize: Rs ₹1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. ₹50 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. ₹20 Lakhs

Consolation Prize: Rs. ₹5000

May 14th 2025, 16:52 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published May 14th 2025, 17:07 IST