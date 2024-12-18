LIVE | Kerala Lottery (18.12.24): Fifty Fifty FF-121 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No. FC 728408

Full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-121 Lottery

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-121 First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: FC 728408 (THIRUR)

Agent Name: MANOJAN T P

Agency No.: M 3043

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-121: Second Prize ₹10 Lakhs Lucky Number: FG 390551 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: P THAANKARAJAN

Agency No.: T 2356

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-121: Consolation Prize ₹8,000 Lucky Number: FA 728408

FB 728408

FD 728408

FE 728408

FF 728408

FG 728408

FH 728408

FJ 728408

FK 728408

FL 728408

FM 728408

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-121: Third Prize ₹5,000 Lucky Number: 0744 0906 1437 2760 3052 3782 4223 4313 5113 5768 5934 6186 6836 6845 7077 7152 7336 8180 8234 9053 9144 9605 9930

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0413 0649 2065 2231 3793 5005 7135 7637 7728 7778 8040 8718

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0206 0333 0593 0794 1244 1659 2215 2572 2621 3101 3278 3740 3762 5322 5706 6067 6158 7087 7149 7437 7485 7579 8370 9628

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0336 0402 0502 0521 0596 0663 0746 0766 0844 0855 1089 1322 1340 1362 1373 1426 1462 1598 1626 1870 2145 2244 2280 2341 2445 2879 2973 2988 2990 3044 3312 3362 3370 3379 3523 3622 3702 3746 3991 4404 4666 4753 4757 4807 4928 5017 5221 5266 5509 5589 6053 6211 6243 6369 6478 6502 6694 6698 6806 6903 6904 7031 7080 7192 7199 7229 7268 7324 7334 7396 7409 7877 8025 8153 8192 8195 8221 8227 8306 8398 8408 8496 8541 8635 8660 8707 8716 8995 9019 9034 9092 9148 9223 9304 9442 9463

UCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0016 0050 0359 0548 0763 0823 0984 1076 1103 1263 1355 1359 1449 1623 1632 1642 1654 1677 1689 1723 1844 1914 1980 1989 2124 2374 2461 2584 2611 2673 2681 2705 2737 2823 3025 3174 3180 3220 3414 3420 3459 3491 3602 3614 3632 3659 3660 3812 3935 4056 4196 4238 4337 4356 4527 4539 4568 4598 4697 4748 4964 4993 5004 5208 5331 5376 5417 5504 5534 5539 5659 5937 5942 5992 6291 6438 6477 6492 6494 6508 6618 6637 6821 6832 6929 6978 7142 7151 7172 7256 7391 7508 7530 7557 7640 7692 7740 7787 7905 7950 8004 8052 8053 8063 8215 8330 8506 8590 8930 8963 8991 9017 9169 9242 9270 9276 9416 9502 9559 9699 9759 9766 9844 9912 9914 9924

FIFTY FIFTY FF-121 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100