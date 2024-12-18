sb.scorecardresearch
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery (18.12.24): Fifty Fifty FF-121 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No. FC 728408
LIVE-BLOG

Published 13:43 IST, December 18th 2024

LIVE | Kerala Lottery (18.12.24): Fifty Fifty FF-121 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No. FC 728408

The Kerala Lottery results are live for December 18, 2024 featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-121 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF-121
15:22 IST, December 18th 2024

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-121 Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-121 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: FC 728408 (THIRUR)
Agent Name: MANOJAN T P
Agency No.: M 3043

15:22 IST, December 18th 2024

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-121 Result Out: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-121 Lucky 2nd Prize Winners: FG 390551 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: P THAANKARAJAN
Agency No.: T 2356

15:23 IST, December 18th 2024

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-121 Result Out: 3rd Prize Winner

Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-121 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: 0744  0906  1437  2760  3052  3782  4223  4313  5113  5768  5934  6186  6836  6845  7077  7152  7336  8180  8234  9053  9144  9605  9930

15:23 IST, December 18th 2024

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-121 Result Out: Consolation Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-121 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: FA 728408
FB 728408
FD 728408
FE 728408
FF 728408
FG 728408
FH 728408
FJ 728408
FK 728408
FL 728408
FM 728408

15:59 IST, December 18th 2024

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 18-12-2024 LIVE: Full list of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-121 Lottery

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-121 First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: FC 728408 (THIRUR)
Agent Name: MANOJAN T P
Agency No.: M 3043 

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-121: Second Prize ₹10 Lakhs Lucky Number: FG 390551 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: P THAANKARAJAN
Agency No.: T 2356 

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-121: Consolation Prize ₹8,000 Lucky Number: FA 728408
FB 728408
FD 728408
FE 728408
FF 728408
FG 728408
FH 728408
FJ 728408
FK 728408
FL 728408
FM 728408

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-121: Third Prize ₹5,000 Lucky Number: 0744  0906  1437  2760  3052  3782  4223  4313  5113  5768  5934  6186  6836  6845  7077  7152  7336  8180  8234  9053  9144  9605  9930

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0413  0649  2065  2231  3793  5005  7135  7637  7728  7778  8040  8718

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0206  0333  0593  0794  1244  1659  2215  2572  2621  3101  3278  3740  3762  5322  5706  6067  6158  7087  7149  7437  7485  7579  8370  9628

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0336  0402  0502  0521  0596  0663  0746  0766  0844  0855  1089  1322  1340  1362  1373  1426  1462  1598  1626  1870  2145  2244  2280  2341  2445  2879  2973  2988  2990  3044  3312  3362  3370  3379  3523  3622  3702  3746  3991  4404  4666  4753  4757  4807  4928  5017  5221  5266  5509  5589  6053  6211  6243  6369  6478  6502  6694  6698  6806  6903  6904  7031  7080  7192  7199  7229  7268  7324  7334  7396  7409  7877  8025  8153  8192  8195  8221  8227  8306  8398  8408  8496  8541  8635  8660  8707  8716  8995  9019  9034  9092  9148  9223  9304  9442  9463

UCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0016  0050  0359  0548  0763  0823  0984  1076  1103  1263  1355  1359  1449  1623  1632  1642  1654  1677  1689  1723  1844  1914  1980  1989  2124  2374  2461  2584  2611  2673  2681  2705  2737  2823  3025  3174  3180  3220  3414  3420  3459  3491  3602  3614  3632  3659  3660  3812  3935  4056  4196  4238  4337  4356  4527  4539  4568  4598  4697  4748  4964  4993  5004  5208  5331  5376  5417  5504  5534  5539  5659  5937  5942  5992  6291  6438  6477  6492  6494  6508  6618  6637  6821  6832  6929  6978  7142  7151  7172  7256  7391  7508  7530  7557  7640  7692  7740  7787  7905  7950  8004  8052  8053  8063  8215  8330  8506  8590  8930  8963  8991  9017  9169  9242  9270  9276  9416  9502  9559  9699  9759  9766  9844  9912  9914  9924

FIFTY FIFTY FF-121 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Updated 15:59 IST, December 18th 2024