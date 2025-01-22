sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Quad Summit | Trump Warns Putin | ICC Champions Trophy | US TikTok Ban | Saif Ali Khan | Turkey Ski Resort Fire | Maha Kumbh |
  • News /
  • Info /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery (22.01.25): Fifty Fifty FF-126 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No
LIVE-BLOG

Published 07:03 IST, January 22nd 2025

LIVE | Kerala Lottery (22.01.25): Fifty Fifty FF-126 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Jan 22, 2025 featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-126 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF-76
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF-126 | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Jan 22, 2025 featuring the  Fifty Fifty FF-126 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. The Kerala Lottery results are live featuring the  Fifty Fifty FF-126 draw.  

Live Blog

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Jan 22, 2025 featuring the  Fifty Fifty FF-126 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. The Kerala Lottery results are live featuring the  Fifty Fifty FF-126 draw.  

07:01 IST, January 22nd 2025

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-126 Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-126 Result Out: 1 Crore -1st Prize Winner: 

06:58 IST, January 22nd 2025

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-126 Result Out: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-126 Result Out:

06:58 IST, January 22nd 2025

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-126 Result Out: 3rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-126 Result 3rd Prize Winners: 

06:58 IST, January 22nd 2025

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-126 Result Out: Consolation Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-126 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: 

06:59 IST, January 22nd 2025

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 22-01-2025 LIVE: Full list of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-126 Lottery

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-126 First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number:

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-126: Second Prize ₹10 Lakhs Lucky Number:

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-126: Consolation Prize ₹8,000 Lucky Number: 
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-126: Third Prize ₹5,000 Lucky Number:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

UCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

FIFTY FIFTY FF-126 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

06:56 IST, January 22nd 2025

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.

Updated 08:17 IST, January 22nd 2025

Kerala lottery