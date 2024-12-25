Published 14:49 IST, December 25th 2024
LIVE | Kerala Lottery (25.12.24): Fifty Fifty FF-122 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No
The Kerala Lottery results are live for December 25, 2024 featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-122 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates
- Info
- 2 min read
The Kerala Lottery results are live for December 25, 2024 featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-122 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. The Kerala Lottery results are live featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-122 draw.
Live Blog
The Kerala Lottery results are live for December 25, 2024 featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-122 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. The Kerala Lottery results are live featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-122 draw.
14:48 IST, December 25th 2024
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-122 Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-122 Result Out: 1 Crore -1st Prize Winner
14:48 IST, December 25th 2024
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-121 Result Out: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-121 Result Out: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner :
14:47 IST, December 25th 2024
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-122 Result Out: 3rd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-122 Result 3rd Prize Winners:
14:35 IST, December 25th 2024
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-122 Result Out: Consolation Prize Winners
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-122 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners:
14:34 IST, December 25th 2024
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 25-12-2024 LIVE: Full list of Winners
Full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-122 Lottery
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-122 First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number:
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-122: Second Prize ₹10 Lakhs Lucky Number:
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-122: Consolation Prize ₹8,000 Lucky Number:
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-122: Third Prize ₹5,000 Lucky Number:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
UCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
FIFTY FIFTY FF-122 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
Updated 14:49 IST, December 25th 2024