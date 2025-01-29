sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Published 15:38 IST, January 29th 2025

LIVE | Kerala Lottery (29.01.25): Fifty Fifty FF-127 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No FD 378982

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Jan 29, 2025 featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-127 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF-76
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF-127 | Image: Republic

Live Blog

15:38 IST, January 29th 2025

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127 Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127 Result Out: 1 Crore -1st Prize Winner: FD 378982 (KOZHIKKODE)
Agent Name: P A GANESH
Agency No.: D 2844

15:38 IST, January 29th 2025

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127 Result Out: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127 Result Out: FH 622208 (ALAPPUZHA)
Agent Name: SURYA PRAKASH
Agency No.: A 5131

15:39 IST, January 29th 2025

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127 Result Out: 3rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127 Result 3rd Prize Winners: 0035  0201  0530  0539  0570  0862  0978  1169  2313  2960  3592  3727  3877  5364  6091  8468  8556  8672  8865  9267  9550  9553  9815

15:40 IST, January 29th 2025

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127 Result Out: Consolation Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: FA 378982
FB 378982
FC 378982
FE 378982
FF 378982
FG 378982
FH 378982
FJ 378982
FK 378982
FL 378982
FM 378982

16:16 IST, January 29th 2025

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 29-01-2025 LIVE: Full list of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-127 Lottery

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127 First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: FD 378982 (KOZHIKKODE)
Agent Name: P A GANESH
Agency No.: D 2844

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127: Second Prize ₹10 Lakhs Lucky Number: FH 622208 (ALAPPUZHA)
Agent Name: SURYA PRAKASH
Agency No.: A 5131

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127: Consolation Prize ₹8,000 Lucky Number: FA 378982
FB 378982
FC 378982
FE 378982
FF 378982
FG 378982
FH 378982
FJ 378982
FK 378982
FL 378982
FM 378982
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127: Third Prize ₹5,000 Lucky Number: 0035  0201  0530  0539  0570  0862  0978  1169  2313  2960  3592  3727  3877  5364  6091  8468  8556  8672  8865  9267  9550  9553  9815

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0927  1308  3068  3537  3723  4673  5499  5908  5950  6270  9288  9875

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0100  0167  0907  2214  2687  3071  3618  4112  4489  4664  5110  5310  5785  5813  7438  7509  7788  8578  8757  8774  8844  9365  9565  9936

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0089  0200  0213  0230  0906  1374  1551  1729  1808  1860  2000  2010  2120  2190  2203  2298  2404  2612  2629  2635  2639  2684  2827  2953  2957  2989  2992  3331  3346  3357  3474  3529  3573  3617  3820  3959  4050  4074  4262  4265  4638  4770  4886  4895  4966  4995  5058  5077  5091  5105  5294  5409  5441  5514  5567  5856  5913  5934  5941  5992  6291  6788  7233  7262  7335  7424  7465  7471  7505  7685  7726  7906  8036  8157  8221  8322  8407  8564  8584  8695  8808  9002  9006  9170  9179  9292  9360  9540  9556  9581  9707  9710  9740  9792  9806  9987

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0004  0046  0074  0186  0215  0336  0358  0406  0441  0508  0752  0886  0986  1024  1072  1081  1116  1133  1134  1142  1156  1201  1350  1371  1564  1589  1704  2216  2397  2455  2470  2513  2558  2826  2930  3049  3107  3144  3180  3187  3292  3330  3386  3615  3935  3988  4004  4068  4075  4082  4202  4238  4282  4433  4483  4484  4506  4596  4646  4654  4777  4860  4956  4969  5136  5245  5274  5279  5296  5325  5568  5809  5811  5834  5871  5885  6013  6046  6286  6439  6505  6540  6548  6618  6651  6869  7002  7007  7033  7100  7130  7149  7173  7558  7729  7804  7892  7934  7986  8139  8233  8306  8313  8395  8461  8526  8591  8764  8789  8851  8915  8923  9149  9172  9217  9322  9346  9426  9580  9617  9620  9670  9843  9943  9968  9995

FIFTY FIFTY FF-127 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

15:28 IST, January 29th 2025

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.

Updated 16:16 IST, January 29th 2025

