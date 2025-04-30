sb.scorecardresearch
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery (30.04.25): Fifty Fifty FF-138 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No.
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 30th 2025, 14:02 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery (30.04.25): Fifty Fifty FF-138 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No.

The Kerala Lottery results are live for April 30, 2025, featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-138 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Kerala Lottery Wednesday Result Today
Kerala Lottery Wednesday Result Today | Image: Republic

Live Blog

April 30th 2025, 13:54 IST

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-138 Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

April 30th 2025, 13:54 IST

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-138 Result Out: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

April 30th 2025, 13:53 IST

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-138 Result Out: Consolation Prize Winners

April 30th 2025, 13:53 IST

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 30-04-2025 LIVE: Full list of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-138 Lottery

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-138 First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: FO 579460 (THRISSUR)
Agent Name: BIJOY K
Agency No.: R 6408

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-136 ₹10 Lakhs: FX 654292 (KATTAPPANA)
Agent Name: ASHOK KUMAR B
Agency No.: Y 3477
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-138: Third Prize ₹5,000 Lucky Number: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000 

April 30th 2025, 13:52 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published April 30th 2025, 14:02 IST