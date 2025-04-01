LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (01.04.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-461 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No. SJ 460124

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS 461 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SJ 460124 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: MEENAKSHY LOTTERIES

Agency No.: K 5803

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SL 534772 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

Agent Name: SYNA SASI

Agency No: E 9306

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SA 460124

SB 460124

SC 460124

SD 460124

SE 460124

SF 460124

SG 460124

SH 460124

SK 460124

SL 460124

SM 460124

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0538 1043 1566 2423 3705 4237 5491 5892 6350 6967 7413 7706 7778 8306 8653 9244 9485 9711

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0173 1101 1233 2281 2634 3215 6623 8054 9481 9973

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0392 0517 0739 1375 1644 1747 2191 2431 2958 3978 4311 4378 4488 4589 5116 5565 6462 7088 7505 8624

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0016 0063 0071 0081 0091 0547 0561 0814 0830 1084 1256 1297 1622 1701 2272 2436 2503 2722 2771 3231 3434 3508 3923 4042 4136 4191 4447 4966 5000 5019 5074 5299 5573 5960 6089 6271 6275 6338 6525 6654 7300 7322 7514 7900 8046 8297 8395 8604 8926 9068 9202 9511

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0727 0788 0804 1048 1049 1201 1272 1545 1579 2100 2140 2254 2540 2968 3060 3067 3497 3502 4506 4605 4865 5014 5319 5459 5670 6057 6092 6114 6205 6307 6408 6652 6747 6792 6817 7054 7340 7596 7676 7687 7724 8268 8561 8651 8743

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0017 0041 0164 0191 0207 0394 0500 0509 0524 0537 0716 0736 0819 0822 0837 0849 0927 1102 1113 1221 1467 1527 1813 1894 1944 2152 2170 2387 2641 2670 2690 2793 2835 2897 3083 3089 3154 3187 3214 3296 3506 3593 3607 3829 3885 3980 4179 4198 4275 4348 4474 4496 4617 4650 4654 4674 4684 4692 4751 4781 4807 5294 5470 5488 5623 5731 5738 5840 5954 5984 6044 6110 6207 6400 6476 6638 6731 6734 6994 7014 7043 7211 7212 7246 7276 7393 7406 7481 7519 7554 7557 7794 7826 8018 8087 8097 8101 8165 8201 8202 8208 8215 8236 8249 8310 8404 8428 8516 8527 8529 8581 8612 8621 8632 8802 8820 8887 9047 9094 9139 9195 9326 9466 9476 9731 9849

STHREE SAKTHI SS-461 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100