PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (01.04.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-461 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No. SJ 460124
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 1st 2025, 16:08 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (01.04.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-461 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No. SJ 460124

Kerala Lottery Result Today (01.04.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The STHREE SAKTHI Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the list of winners.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-461 Today
Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-461 Today | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for April 01 2025, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS-461 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹75 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-461 latest updates.

The Kerala Lottery results for April 01 2025, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS-461 draw, are live.

April 1st 2025, 15:35 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-461 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

STHREE SAKTHI SS-461 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: SJ 460124 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: MEENAKSHY LOTTERIES
Agency No.: K 5803

April 1st 2025, 15:35 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-461 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

STHREE SAKTHI SS-461 Lucky 2nd Prize Winners: SL 534772 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
Agent Name: SYNA SASI
Agency No: E 9306

April 1st 2025, 15:36 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-461 Result: Consolation Prize Winners

April 1st 2025, 16:05 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-461 Result OUT- Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS 461 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SJ 460124 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: MEENAKSHY LOTTERIES
Agency No.: K 5803

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SL 534772 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)
Agent Name: SYNA SASI
Agency No: E 9306

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SA 460124
SB 460124
SC 460124
SD 460124
SE 460124
SF 460124
SG 460124
SH 460124
SK 460124
SL 460124
SM 460124

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0538  1043  1566  2423  3705  4237  5491  5892  6350  6967  7413  7706  7778  8306  8653  9244  9485  9711

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0173  1101  1233  2281  2634  3215  6623  8054  9481  9973

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0392  0517  0739  1375  1644  1747  2191  2431  2958  3978  4311  4378  4488  4589  5116  5565  6462  7088  7505  8624

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0016  0063  0071  0081  0091  0547  0561  0814  0830  1084  1256  1297  1622  1701  2272  2436  2503  2722  2771  3231  3434  3508  3923  4042  4136  4191  4447  4966  5000  5019  5074  5299  5573  5960  6089  6271  6275  6338  6525  6654  7300  7322  7514  7900  8046  8297  8395  8604  8926  9068  9202  9511

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0727  0788  0804  1048  1049  1201  1272  1545  1579  2100  2140  2254  2540  2968  3060  3067  3497  3502  4506  4605  4865  5014  5319  5459  5670  6057  6092  6114  6205  6307  6408  6652  6747  6792  6817  7054  7340  7596  7676  7687  7724  8268  8561  8651  8743

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0017  0041  0164  0191  0207  0394  0500  0509  0524  0537  0716  0736  0819  0822  0837  0849  0927  1102  1113  1221  1467  1527  1813  1894  1944  2152  2170  2387  2641  2670  2690  2793  2835  2897  3083  3089  3154  3187  3214  3296  3506  3593  3607  3829  3885  3980  4179  4198  4275  4348  4474  4496  4617  4650  4654  4674  4684  4692  4751  4781  4807  5294  5470  5488  5623  5731  5738  5840  5954  5984  6044  6110  6207  6400  6476  6638  6731  6734  6994  7014  7043  7211  7212  7246  7276  7393  7406  7481  7519  7554  7557  7794  7826  8018  8087  8097  8101  8165  8201  8202  8208  8215  8236  8249  8310  8404  8428  8516  8527  8529  8581  8612  8621  8632  8802  8820  8887  9047  9094  9139  9195  9326  9466  9476  9731  9849

STHREE SAKTHI SS-461 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

April 1st 2025, 12:53 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published April 1st 2025, 12:57 IST