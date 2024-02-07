Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-365 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NW 737744

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NS 866590

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: NN 113028 NO 693021 NP 408708 NR 351087 NS 955755 NT 379591 NU 217535 NV 670860 NW 446724 NX 329515 NY 766378 NZ 149412

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 737744 NO 737744 NP 737744 NR 737744 NS 737744 NT 737744 NU 737744 NV 737744 NX 737744 NY 737744 NZ 737744

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0060 0123 0326 0520 1101 1120 1430 1875 2331 3179 3272 3450 3950 4447 4680 4837 5094 5126 5150 5212 5904 6088 6255 6294 6343 6384 6917 7623 8552 8782 9250 9284 9309 9494 9583 9887

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0181 0307 0362 0371 0394 0719 0810 0924 1030 1212 1372 1412 1591 1692 1746 2012 2026 2029 2168 2280 2327 2381 2458 2501 2549 2618 2735 2869 3284 3376 3594 3964 4091 4246 4262 4331 4404 4563 4624 4788 4993 5200 5289 5438 5618 5684 5936 6047 6049 6079 6107 6263 7010 7069 7149 7196 7330 7377 7415 7484 7545 7817 7869 7937 8245 8377 8443 8528 8738 8811 8893 9100 9172 9223 9244 9387 9470 9472 9784

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0174 0257 0299 0456 0474 0657 0676 0722 0729 0819 0838 0873 0941 0959 1014 1097 1134 1144 1195 1324 1366 1390 1456 1511 1517 1616 1993 2010 2022 2056 2102 2124 2282 2475 2477 2493 3055 3130 3134 3234 3323 3373 3411 3509 3567 3635 3762 3787 3973 4136 4218 4415 4483 4490 4496 4598 4623 4677 4693 4701 4715 4838 4839 4931 4965 5024 5053 5173 5206 5270 5282 5370 5390 5405 5494 5875 5969 6044 6181 6260 6358 6390 6406 6441 6533 6548 6566 6774 6834 6892 6977 7125 7177 7277 7459 7544 7657 7797 7904 7946 7974 8012 8040 8174 8612 8795 8872 8876 8897 9008 9251 9259 9273 9415 9469 9477 9515 9666 9709 9713 9934 9937

NIRMAL NR-365 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)