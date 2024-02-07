Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 16:04 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-365 FRIDAY Draw Declared- 1st Prize Ticket No NW 737744

Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the NIRMAL NR lottery. The "NIRMAL NR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Friday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today
Kerala Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
4: 03 IST, February 2nd 2024

Nirmal NR-365 Lucky 1st Prize Winner

NW 737744 (ADOOR)

Agent Name: REJI T SAM

Agency No.: H 1414

4: 03 IST, February 2nd 2024

Nirmal NR-365 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner

NS 866590 (MANANTHAVADY)

Agent Name: SANEESH P

Agency No.: W 852

3: 16 IST, February 2nd 2024

Nirmal NR-365 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners

NN 113028 NO 693021 NP 408708 NR 351087 NS 955755 NT 379591 NU 217535 NV 670860 NW 446724 NX 329515 NY 766378 NZ 149412

3: 11 IST, February 2nd 2024

Nirmal NR-365 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners

NN 737744

NO 737744

NP 737744

NR 737744

NS 737744

NT 737744

NU 737744

NV 737744

NX 737744

NY 737744

NZ 737744

10: 38 IST, February 2nd 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

4: 03 IST, February 2nd 2024

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-365 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NW 737744 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NS 866590

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: NN 113028 NO 693021 NP 408708 NR 351087 NS 955755 NT 379591 NU 217535 NV 670860 NW 446724 NX 329515 NY 766378 NZ 149412

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 737744 NO 737744 NP 737744 NR 737744 NS 737744 NT 737744 NU 737744 NV 737744 NX 737744 NY 737744 NZ 737744

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: NN 113028 NO 693021 NP 408708 NR 351087 NS 955755 NT 379591 NU 217535 NV 670860 NW 446724 NX 329515 NY 766378 NZ 149412

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0060  0123  0326  0520  1101  1120  1430  1875  2331  3179  3272  3450  3950  4447  4680  4837  5094  5126  5150  5212  5904  6088  6255  6294  6343  6384  6917  7623  8552  8782  9250  9284  9309  9494  9583  9887

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0181  0307  0362  0371  0394  0719  0810  0924  1030  1212  1372  1412  1591  1692  1746  2012  2026  2029  2168  2280  2327  2381  2458  2501  2549  2618  2735  2869  3284  3376  3594  3964  4091  4246  4262  4331  4404  4563  4624  4788  4993  5200  5289  5438  5618  5684  5936  6047  6049  6079  6107  6263  7010  7069  7149  7196  7330  7377  7415  7484  7545  7817  7869  7937  8245  8377  8443  8528  8738  8811  8893  9100  9172  9223  9244  9387  9470  9472  9784

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0174  0257  0299  0456  0474  0657  0676  0722  0729  0819  0838  0873  0941  0959  1014  1097  1134  1144  1195  1324  1366  1390  1456  1511  1517  1616  1993  2010  2022  2056  2102  2124  2282  2475  2477  2493  3055  3130  3134  3234  3323  3373  3411  3509  3567  3635  3762  3787  3973  4136  4218  4415  4483  4490  4496  4598  4623  4677  4693  4701  4715  4838  4839  4931  4965  5024  5053  5173  5206  5270  5282  5370  5390  5405  5494  5875  5969  6044  6181  6260  6358  6390  6406  6441  6533  6548  6566  6774  6834  6892  6977  7125  7177  7277  7459  7544  7657  7797  7904  7946  7974  8012  8040  8174  8612  8795  8872  8876  8897  9008  9251  9259  9273  9415  9469  9477  9515  9666  9709  9713  9934  9937

NIRMAL NR-365 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

10: 39 IST, February 2nd 2024

Eight prizes, plus a consolation reward, are available with a NIRMAL NR lottery ticket. The winner of the first prize received 70 Lakh rupees, while the winner of the second prize received ten lakhs. The winners received a total of 217105 awards. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining sum after deducting 10% of the first through third reward. 10% of the prize money (agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of the third through eighth place winners as well as the consolation awards, with funds provided by the government.

10: 39 IST, February 2nd 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results.

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

