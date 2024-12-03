LIVE |Kerala Lottery Result (03.12.2024): STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Tuesday-1st Prize Ticket No

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SP 723784 (VADAKARA)

Agent Name: RAJEESH KV

Agency No: D 4565

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: ST 741724 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: NIMISHA SHAKKEEL

Agency No: R 9829

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: 0530 0723 0925 1439 2239 2961 3329 3580 3799 3984 4689 4902 6665 7278 8255 8474 9219 9690

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0530 0723 0925 1439 2239 2961 3329 3580 3799 3984 4689 4902 6665 7278 8255 8474 9219 9690

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0179 2820 2860 4656 5091 6747 6785 6825 9100 9517

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0418 1002 1046 1062 1091 1450 1700 1893 1997 2379 3904 3960 4343 5434 5731 6950 7305 7923 7944 9504

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0023 0386 0456 0902 1218 1261 1347 1425 1938 1947 1994 2045 2177 2208 2211 2596 2642 2963 3092 3270 3521 3567 4011 5000 5017 5062 5233 5295 5318 5771 6201 6488 6495 6598 6796 6983 7027 7087 7586 7879 8125 8161 8313 9045 9189 9248 9376 9508 9601 9715 9738

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0302 0792 0979 1460 1759 2374 2680 2969 3986 4066 4090 4319 4402 5366 5682 6166 6184 6289 6374 6517 6546 6886 6979 7240 7276 7393 7411 7690 7709 7775 7797 7859 8077 8304 8472 8600 8712 8783 9021 9091 9212 9359 9419 9810 9877

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0182 0198 0206 0255 0258 0342 0357 0399 0547 0629 0651 0734 0771 1069 1108 1142 1285 1304 1312 1331 1336 1341 1526 1536 1571 1584 1732 2016 2057 2127 2186 2405 2493 2595 2626 2749 2766 2849 2905 3150 3222 3558 3573 3611 3625 3647 3862 3886 3916 3942 4006 4015 4060 4258 4290 4395 4463 4498 4575 4602 4688 4758 4868 5029 5186 5224 5285 5322 5424 5476 5521 5548 6054 6092 6438 6490 6507 6567 6629 6754 6836 6954 7005 7041 7093 7115 7381 7464 7477 7509 7526 7662 7806 7810 7842 7946 7984 8136 8169 8721 8800 8896 8909 8993 9031 9080 9089 9263 9317 9327 9363 9370 9405 9456 9545 9566 9573 9591 9647 9652 9832 9838 9906 9960 9966 9969

STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100