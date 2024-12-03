Published 15:57 IST, December 3rd 2024
LIVE |Kerala Lottery Result (03.12.2024): STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Tuesday-1st Prize Ticket No
Kerala Lottery Result Today (03.12.2024): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The STHREE SAKTHI Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the list of winners.
- Info
- 3 min read
The Kerala Lottery results for December 3, 2024, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹75 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-798 latest updates.
Advertisement
Live Blog
The Kerala Lottery results for December 3, 2024, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹75 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-798 latest updates.
15:52 IST, December 3rd 2024
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: SP 723784 (VADAKARA)
Agent Name: RAJEESH KV
Agency No: D 4565
15:55 IST, December 3rd 2024
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Lucky 2nd Prize Winners: ST 741724 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: NIMISHA SHAKKEEL
Agency No: R 9829
Advertisement
15:55 IST, December 3rd 2024
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Result: 3rd Prize Winner
STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: 0530 0723 0925 1439 2239 2961 3329 3580 3799 3984 4689 4902 6665 7278 8255 8474 9219 9690
15:55 IST, December 3rd 2024
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Result: Consolation Prize Winners
STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: SN 723784
SO 723784
SR 723784
SS 723784
ST 723784
SU 723784
SV 723784
SW 723784
SX 723784
SY 723784
SZ 723784
Advertisement
15:55 IST, December 3rd 2024
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Result OUT- Check Full List Of Winners
Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SP 723784 (VADAKARA)
Agent Name: RAJEESH KV
Agency No: D 4565
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: ST 741724 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: NIMISHA SHAKKEEL
Agency No: R 9829
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: 0530 0723 0925 1439 2239 2961 3329 3580 3799 3984 4689 4902 6665 7278 8255 8474 9219 9690
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0530 0723 0925 1439 2239 2961 3329 3580 3799 3984 4689 4902 6665 7278 8255 8474 9219 9690
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0179 2820 2860 4656 5091 6747 6785 6825 9100 9517
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0418 1002 1046 1062 1091 1450 1700 1893 1997 2379 3904 3960 4343 5434 5731 6950 7305 7923 7944 9504
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0023 0386 0456 0902 1218 1261 1347 1425 1938 1947 1994 2045 2177 2208 2211 2596 2642 2963 3092 3270 3521 3567 4011 5000 5017 5062 5233 5295 5318 5771 6201 6488 6495 6598 6796 6983 7027 7087 7586 7879 8125 8161 8313 9045 9189 9248 9376 9508 9601 9715 9738
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0302 0792 0979 1460 1759 2374 2680 2969 3986 4066 4090 4319 4402 5366 5682 6166 6184 6289 6374 6517 6546 6886 6979 7240 7276 7393 7411 7690 7709 7775 7797 7859 8077 8304 8472 8600 8712 8783 9021 9091 9212 9359 9419 9810 9877
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0182 0198 0206 0255 0258 0342 0357 0399 0547 0629 0651 0734 0771 1069 1108 1142 1285 1304 1312 1331 1336 1341 1526 1536 1571 1584 1732 2016 2057 2127 2186 2405 2493 2595 2626 2749 2766 2849 2905 3150 3222 3558 3573 3611 3625 3647 3862 3886 3916 3942 4006 4015 4060 4258 4290 4395 4463 4498 4575 4602 4688 4758 4868 5029 5186 5224 5285 5322 5424 5476 5521 5548 6054 6092 6438 6490 6507 6567 6629 6754 6836 6954 7005 7041 7093 7115 7381 7464 7477 7509 7526 7662 7806 7810 7842 7946 7984 8136 8169 8721 8800 8896 8909 8993 9031 9080 9089 9263 9317 9327 9363 9370 9405 9456 9545 9566 9573 9591 9647 9652 9832 9838 9906 9960 9966 9969
STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
Updated 15:57 IST, December 3rd 2024