sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Martial Law | Hindus Under Threat | Elon Musk | Cyclone Fengal | Tariff War | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • Info /
  • LIVE |Kerala Lottery Result (03.12.2024): STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Tuesday-1st Prize Ticket No
LIVE-BLOG

Published 15:57 IST, December 3rd 2024

LIVE |Kerala Lottery Result (03.12.2024): STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Tuesday-1st Prize Ticket No

Kerala Lottery Result Today (03.12.2024): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The STHREE SAKTHI Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-393 Today
Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-444 Today | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for December 3, 2024, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹75 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-798  latest updates.

Advertisement

Live Blog

The Kerala Lottery results for December 3, 2024, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹75 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-798  latest updates.

15:52 IST, December 3rd 2024

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: SP 723784 (VADAKARA)
Agent Name: RAJEESH KV
Agency No: D 4565

15:55 IST, December 3rd 2024

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Lucky 2nd Prize Winners: ST 741724 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: NIMISHA SHAKKEEL
Agency No: R 9829

Advertisement
15:55 IST, December 3rd 2024

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Result: 3rd Prize Winner

STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: 0530  0723  0925  1439  2239  2961  3329  3580  3799  3984  4689  4902  6665  7278  8255  8474  9219  9690

15:55 IST, December 3rd 2024

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Result: Consolation Prize Winners

STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: SN  723784
SO 723784
SR 723784
SS 723784
ST 723784
SU 723784
SV 723784
SW 723784
SX 723784
SY 723784
SZ 723784

Advertisement
15:55 IST, December 3rd 2024

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Result OUT- Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SP 723784 (VADAKARA)
Agent Name: RAJEESH KV
Agency No: D 4565

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: ST 741724 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: NIMISHA SHAKKEEL
Agency No: R 9829

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: 0530  0723  0925  1439  2239  2961  3329  3580  3799  3984  4689  4902  6665  7278  8255  8474  9219  9690

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0530  0723  0925  1439  2239  2961  3329  3580  3799  3984  4689  4902  6665  7278  8255  8474  9219  9690

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0179  2820  2860  4656  5091  6747  6785  6825  9100  9517

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0418  1002  1046  1062  1091  1450  1700  1893  1997  2379  3904  3960  4343  5434  5731  6950  7305  7923  7944  9504

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0023  0386  0456  0902  1218  1261  1347  1425  1938  1947  1994  2045  2177  2208  2211  2596  2642  2963  3092  3270  3521  3567  4011  5000  5017  5062  5233  5295  5318  5771  6201  6488  6495  6598  6796  6983  7027  7087  7586  7879  8125  8161  8313  9045  9189  9248  9376  9508  9601  9715  9738

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0302  0792  0979  1460  1759  2374  2680  2969  3986  4066  4090  4319  4402  5366  5682  6166  6184  6289  6374  6517  6546  6886  6979  7240  7276  7393  7411  7690  7709  7775  7797  7859  8077  8304  8472  8600  8712  8783  9021  9091  9212  9359  9419  9810  9877

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0182  0198  0206  0255  0258  0342  0357  0399  0547  0629  0651  0734  0771  1069  1108  1142  1285  1304  1312  1331  1336  1341  1526  1536  1571  1584  1732  2016  2057  2127  2186  2405  2493  2595  2626  2749  2766  2849  2905  3150  3222  3558  3573  3611  3625  3647  3862  3886  3916  3942  4006  4015  4060  4258  4290  4395  4463  4498  4575  4602  4688  4758  4868  5029  5186  5224  5285  5322  5424  5476  5521  5548  6054  6092  6438  6490  6507  6567  6629  6754  6836  6954  7005  7041  7093  7115  7381  7464  7477  7509  7526  7662  7806  7810  7842  7946  7984  8136  8169  8721  8800  8896  8909  8993  9031  9080  9089  9263  9317  9327  9363  9370  9405  9456  9545  9566  9573  9591  9647  9652  9832  9838  9906  9960  9966  9969

STHREE SAKTHI SS-444 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Updated 15:57 IST, December 3rd 2024