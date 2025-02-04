Published 13:06 IST, February 4th 2025
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (04.02.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-453 Tuesday-1st Prize Ticket No.
Kerala Lottery Result Today (04.02.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The STHREE SAKTHI Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the list of winners.
- Utility News
- 2 min read
The Kerala Lottery results for February 04, 2025, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS-453 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹75 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-453 latest updates.
Live Blog
The Kerala Lottery results for February 04, 2025, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS-453 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹75 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-453 latest updates.
13:04 IST, February 4th 2025
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-453 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
STHREE SAKTHI SS-453 Lucky 1st Prize Winner:
12:59 IST, February 4th 2025
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-453 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
STHREE SAKTHI SS-453 Lucky 2nd Prize Winners:
13:00 IST, February 4th 2025
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-453 Result: 3rd Prize Winner
STHREE SAKTHI SS-453 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners:
13:00 IST, February 4th 2025
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-453 Result: Consolation Prize Winners
STHREE SAKTHI SS-453 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners:
13:02 IST, February 4th 2025
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-453 Result OUT- Check Full List Of Winners
Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-453 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
STHREE SAKTHI SS-453 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
13:02 IST, February 4th 2025
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.
Updated 13:06 IST, February 4th 2025