PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (04.04.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-462 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No. SO 298420
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 8th 2025, 16:38 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (04.04.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-462 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No. SO 298420

Kerala Lottery Result Today (04.04.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The STHREE SAKTHI Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the list of winners.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-462 Today
Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-462 Today | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for April 04 2025, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS-462 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹75 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-462 latest updates.

Live Blog

The Kerala Lottery results for April 04 2025, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS-462 draw, are live.

April 8th 2025, 16:36 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-462 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

STHREE SAKTHI SS-462 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: SO 298420 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: VINEETH K V
Agency No.: R 5256

April 8th 2025, 16:36 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-462 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

STHREE SAKTHI SS-462 Lucky 2nd Prize Winners: SR 127922 (KARUNAGAPPALLY)
Agent Name: ASEENA
Agency No: Q 7245

April 8th 2025, 16:37 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-462 Result: Consolation Prize Winners

STHREE SAKTHI SS-462 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: 0310  0828  3895  3997  4068  4119  4320  4385  4571  4958  5057  5058  5148  5366  5502  7244  7648  8828

April 8th 2025, 16:38 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-462 Result OUT- Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS 462 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SO 298420 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: VINEETH K V
Agency No.: R 5256

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SR 127922 (KARUNAGAPPALLY)
Agent Name: ASEENA
Agency No: Q 7245

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SN 298420
SP 298420
SR 298420
SS 298420
ST 298420
SU 298420
SV 298420
SW 298420
SX 298420
SY 298420
SZ 298420

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0310  0828  3895  3997  4068  4119  4320  4385  4571  4958  5057  5058  5148  5366  5502  7244  7648  8828

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 1083  2341  2882  3443  5288  5553  6149  6912  9052  9729

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0338  0450  0738  1231  1804  2294  2911  4070  4284  4437  4751  5870  6444  6746  6924  7794  8975  9461  9582  9772

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0178  0241  0523  0756  0861  1221  1227  1261  1500  2268  2329  2355  2701  2810  3039  3107  3136  3352  3377  3448  3712  4643  4662  4773  4926  5727  5832  5847  5902  6225  6324  6757  6788  6901  6988  7020  7098  7111  7134  7301  7335  7466  8305  8334  8399  8530  8608  8888  8938  8960  9006  9595

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0465  0588  1017  1097  2533  2726  2735  2909  2937  2981  2989  3379  3621  4048  4050  4108  4169  4600  4618  4978  5103  5220  5234  5378  5963  6245  6280  6303  6332  6512  6753  6813  6976  7181  7204  7571  7802  8009  8142  8414  8520  9273  9368  9470  9606

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0126  0195  0301  0314  0353  0417  0422  0521  0636  0694  0739  0920  0930  0936  0976  1159  1242  1345  1381  1438  1580  1623  1637  1814  1842  1883  1895  1900  1906  2138  2335  2361  2466  2483  2571  2990  3001  3047  3079  3102  3121  3318  3357  3368  3416  3421  3575  3577  3663  3684  3939  3958  4113  4228  4256  4291  4364  4475  4477  4512  4525  4527  4673  4747  4797  4862  4966  5222  5248  5259  5312  5400  5440  5467  5920  5937  6124  6235  6296  6316  6373  6401  6488  6514  6699  6701  6703  7067  7256  7290  7533  7561  7563  7593  7603  7652  7682  7753  7885  7926  7939  7980  8040  8118  8184  8279  8306  8324  8455  8497  8521  8605  8727  8818  8870  9045  9076  9317  9393  9409  9438  9558  9726  9749  9919  9934

STHREE SAKTHI SS-462 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

April 8th 2025, 11:33 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published April 8th 2025, 11:42 IST