LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (04.04.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-462 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No. SO 298420

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS 462 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SO 298420 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: VINEETH K V

Agency No.: R 5256

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SR 127922 (KARUNAGAPPALLY)

Agent Name: ASEENA

Agency No: Q 7245

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SN 298420

SP 298420

SR 298420

SS 298420

ST 298420

SU 298420

SV 298420

SW 298420

SX 298420

SY 298420

SZ 298420

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0310 0828 3895 3997 4068 4119 4320 4385 4571 4958 5057 5058 5148 5366 5502 7244 7648 8828

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 1083 2341 2882 3443 5288 5553 6149 6912 9052 9729

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0338 0450 0738 1231 1804 2294 2911 4070 4284 4437 4751 5870 6444 6746 6924 7794 8975 9461 9582 9772

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0178 0241 0523 0756 0861 1221 1227 1261 1500 2268 2329 2355 2701 2810 3039 3107 3136 3352 3377 3448 3712 4643 4662 4773 4926 5727 5832 5847 5902 6225 6324 6757 6788 6901 6988 7020 7098 7111 7134 7301 7335 7466 8305 8334 8399 8530 8608 8888 8938 8960 9006 9595

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0465 0588 1017 1097 2533 2726 2735 2909 2937 2981 2989 3379 3621 4048 4050 4108 4169 4600 4618 4978 5103 5220 5234 5378 5963 6245 6280 6303 6332 6512 6753 6813 6976 7181 7204 7571 7802 8009 8142 8414 8520 9273 9368 9470 9606

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0126 0195 0301 0314 0353 0417 0422 0521 0636 0694 0739 0920 0930 0936 0976 1159 1242 1345 1381 1438 1580 1623 1637 1814 1842 1883 1895 1900 1906 2138 2335 2361 2466 2483 2571 2990 3001 3047 3079 3102 3121 3318 3357 3368 3416 3421 3575 3577 3663 3684 3939 3958 4113 4228 4256 4291 4364 4475 4477 4512 4525 4527 4673 4747 4797 4862 4966 5222 5248 5259 5312 5400 5440 5467 5920 5937 6124 6235 6296 6316 6373 6401 6488 6514 6699 6701 6703 7067 7256 7290 7533 7561 7563 7593 7603 7652 7682 7753 7885 7926 7939 7980 8040 8118 8184 8279 8306 8324 8455 8497 8521 8605 8727 8818 8870 9045 9076 9317 9393 9409 9438 9558 9726 9749 9919 9934

STHREE SAKTHI SS-462 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100