  • LIVE |Kerala Lottery Result (07.01.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-449 Tuesday-1st Prize Ticket No
LIVE-BLOG

Published 11:25 IST, January 7th 2025

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Wednesday: Fifty Fifty FF-77 Result
Kerala Lottery Result Wednesday: SS-449 Result | Image: Republic

11:23 IST, January 7th 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-449 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

STHREE SAKTHI SS-449 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: 

11:19 IST, January 7th 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-449 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

STHREE SAKTHI SS-449 Lucky 2nd Prize Winners: 

11:19 IST, January 7th 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-449 Result: 3rd Prize Winner

STHREE SAKTHI SS-449 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners:

11:20 IST, January 7th 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-449 Result: Consolation Prize Winners

STHREE SAKTHI SS-449 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners:

11:21 IST, January 7th 2025

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-449 Result OUT- Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-449 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS:
 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: 
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

STHREE SAKTHI SS-447 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Updated 11:25 IST, January 7th 2025