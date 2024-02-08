Full list of winning numbers for FIFTY FIFTY FF-80 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: FP 197551

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: FN 441656

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: FN 197551 FO 197551 FR 197551 FS 197551 FT 197551 FU 197551 FV 197551 FW 197551 FX 197551 FY 197551 FZ 197551

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0334 0434 0673 1933 2069 2455 2573 3155 4090 5504 6307 6627 7074 7210 7351 7528 7691 7722 8049 8492 8981 9359 9995

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0027 0053 0702 1263 1642 2716 3364 5247 5270 6416 8553 9877

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0087 1342 2093 2567 2876 3024 3864 3894 3909 5178 5556 5907 6742 7060 7178 7389 7517 8542 8801 9040 9104 9489 9904 9945

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0069 0084 0132 0135 0344 0384 0893 0962 1095 1215 1237 1267 1322 1345 1462 1694 1746 1833 1870 1921 1922 1929 2132 2190 2316 2621 2658 2812 2835 2841 2969 3214 3244 3849 3893 4082 4132 4264 4466 4518 4547 4568 4649 4803 4863 5001 5130 5217 5276 5279 5339 5575 5708 5753 5815 5980 6052 6288 6323 6522 6926 7049 7234 7330 7412 7458 7514 7684 7716 7959 8048 8124 8180 8188 8199 8285 8324 8354 8463 8559 8567 8626 8738 9012 9169 9200 9208 9304 9323 9325 9415 9416 9424 9463 9778 9881

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0172 0248 0337 0352 0410 0469 0483 0846 0877 1057 1142 1227 1294 1878 1886 1909 1953 2249 2500 2518 2519 2672 2815 2886 2952 2963 3147 3157 3291 3334 3438 3471 3499 3665 3669 3724 3727 3805 3816 4066 4168 4215 4242 4284 4352 4471 4529 4599 4626 4630 4713 4725 4733 4762 4893 4915 4971 5015 5034 5046 5094 5168 5258 5290 5313 5331 5465 5533 5535 5810 5939 5940 6063 6328 6430 6630 6639 6644 6680 6862 6868 6895 6937 6990 7211 7226 7332 7363 7400 7432 7471 7508 7656 7708 7726 7755 7894 7907 7922 7928 8007 8067 8113 8159 8198 8367 8470 8554 8649 8652 8655 8726 8936 8952 8955 8961 9199 9244 9319 9519 9548 9635 9663 9681 9903 9963

FIFTY FIFTY FF-80 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 CRORE

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)