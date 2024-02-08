Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

LIVE-BLOG

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-80 Wednesday Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. FP 197551

Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the FIFTY FIFTY lottery. The "FIFTY FIFTY" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Wednesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 1 Crore. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Winners
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
3: 10 IST, January 10th 2024

Fifty Fifty FF-80 1st Prize Lucky Winner: FP 197551

3: 11 IST, January 10th 2024

Fifty Fifty FF-80 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: FN 441656

3: 12 IST, January 10th 2024

Fifty Fifty FF-80 3rd Prize Lucky Numbers

6627  8492  8049  0673  7074  2069  7351  7722  2573  8981  2455  7528  4090  9995  3155  7691  0434  0334  5504  1933  9359  6307  7210

3: 14 IST, January 10th 2024

Kerala Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lucky Winners

FN 197551

FO 197551

FR 197551

FS 197551

FT 197551

FU 197551

FV 197551

FW 197551

FX 197551

FY 197551

FZ 197551

4: 01 IST, January 10th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for FIFTY FIFTY FF-80 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: FP 197551

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: FN 441656

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: FN 197551 FO 197551 FR 197551 FS 197551 FT 197551 FU 197551 FV 197551 FW 197551 FX 197551 FY 197551 FZ 197551

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0334  0434  0673  1933  2069  2455  2573  3155  4090  5504  6307  6627  7074  7210  7351  7528  7691  7722  8049  8492  8981  9359  9995

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0027  0053  0702  1263  1642  2716  3364  5247  5270  6416  8553  9877

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0087  1342  2093  2567  2876  3024  3864  3894  3909  5178  5556  5907  6742  7060  7178  7389  7517  8542  8801  9040  9104  9489  9904  9945

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0069  0084  0132  0135  0344  0384  0893  0962  1095  1215  1237  1267  1322  1345  1462  1694  1746  1833  1870  1921  1922  1929  2132  2190  2316  2621  2658  2812  2835  2841  2969  3214  3244  3849  3893  4082  4132  4264  4466  4518  4547  4568  4649  4803  4863  5001  5130  5217  5276  5279  5339  5575  5708  5753  5815  5980  6052  6288  6323  6522  6926  7049  7234  7330  7412  7458  7514  7684  7716  7959  8048  8124  8180  8188  8199  8285  8324  8354  8463  8559  8567  8626  8738  9012  9169  9200  9208  9304  9323  9325  9415  9416  9424  9463  9778  9881

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0172  0248  0337  0352  0410  0469  0483  0846  0877  1057  1142  1227  1294  1878  1886  1909  1953  2249  2500  2518  2519  2672  2815  2886  2952  2963  3147  3157  3291  3334  3438  3471  3499  3665  3669  3724  3727  3805  3816  4066  4168  4215  4242  4284  4352  4471  4529  4599  4626  4630  4713  4725  4733  4762  4893  4915  4971  5015  5034  5046  5094  5168  5258  5290  5313  5331  5465  5533  5535  5810  5939  5940  6063  6328  6430  6630  6639  6644  6680  6862  6868  6895  6937  6990  7211  7226  7332  7363  7400  7432  7471  7508  7656  7708  7726  7755  7894  7907  7922  7928  8007  8067  8113  8159  8198  8367  8470  8554  8649  8652  8655  8726  8936  8952  8955  8961  9199  9244  9319  9519  9548  9635  9663  9681  9903  9963

FIFTY FIFTY FF-80 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 CRORE

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

9: 58 IST, January 10th 2024

Fifty-Fifty lottery ticket has 8 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 1 crore rupees and the second prize is 10 lakhs. A total of 217105 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 3rd to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount (agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.

9: 58 IST, January 10th 2024

FIFTY FIFTY is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., the FIFTY FIFTY lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the FIFTY FIFTY lottery code is "FF", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 50.

9: 59 IST, January 10th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

