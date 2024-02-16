Updated February 16th, 2024 at 10:02 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-367 FRIDAY Draw Declared- 1st Prize Ticket No NW 737744
Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the NIRMAL NR lottery. The "NIRMAL NR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Friday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
10: 00 IST, February 16th 2024
Nirmal NR-367 Lucky 1st Prize Winner
10: 00 IST, February 16th 2024
Nirmal NR-367 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner
9: 59 IST, February 16th 2024
Nirmal NR-367 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners
9: 59 IST, February 16th 2024
Nirmal NR-367 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners
9: 58 IST, February 16th 2024
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
9: 58 IST, February 16th 2024
Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-367 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
NIRMAL NR-367 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
9: 57 IST, February 16th 2024
Eight prizes, plus a consolation reward, are available with a NIRMAL NR lottery ticket. The winner of the first prize received 70 Lakh rupees, while the winner of the second prize received ten lakhs. The winners received a total of 217105 awards. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining sum after deducting 10% of the first through third reward. 10% of the prize money (agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of the third through eighth place winners as well as the consolation awards, with funds provided by the government.
9: 57 IST, February 16th 2024
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results.
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
