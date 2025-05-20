com score card
  News /
  Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (20.05.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-468 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No. SF 788753
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 20th 2025, 17:00 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (20.05.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-468 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No. SF 788753

Kerala Lottery Result Today (20.05.2025): Among the 9 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The STHREE SAKTHI Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 1 Crore. Scroll down to view the list of winners.

Reported by: Republic World
The Kerala Lottery results for May 20 2025, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS-468 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-468 latest updates. 

Live Blog

May 20th 2025, 16:53 IST

May 20th 2025, 16:57 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-468 Result OUT- Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS 468 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SF 788753 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: JAYASREE J
Agency No.: P 6658

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SB 363288 (WAYANAD)
Agent Name: SECRETARY, WAYANAD COOPERATIVE SOCIETY
Agency No.: W 1687
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SA 788753
SB 788753
SC 788753
SD 788753
SE 788753
SG 788753
SH 788753
SJ 788753
SK 788753
SL 788753
SM 788753
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: SL 150583 (WAYANAD)
Agent Name: ANEESH POULOSE
Agency No.: W 773

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 1) SA 795991
2) SB 524490
3) SC 387580
4) SD 218403
5) SE 344434
6) SF 263501
7) SG 680373
8) SH 707835
9) SJ 703468
10) SK 273527
11) SL 526054
12) SM 536440
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0152  0812  1107  1221  1533  1545  3751  3919  4866  5232  5840  6337  7557  7712  8128  8480  9137  9904
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0375  0880  0969  1531  1562  2186  2325  3135  3174  3457  3500  4178  4825  5164  5267  5431  5449  6077  6306  6489  6534  6682  6694  7060  7367  7776  8381  8515  8573  8627  8680  8913  9138  9322  9788  9961

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0149  0614  0640  0658  0699  0788  0933  1027  1066  1225  1409  1415  1461  1536  1823  1914  1993  2098  2389  2392  2430  2432  2589  2611  3162  3222  3344  3536  3682  3864  3908  4240  4265  4284  4341  4405  4480  4718  4919  4940  5010  5186  5396  5697  5974  5981  6004  6054  6142  6365  6531  6539  6841  6866  6963  7006  7043  7047  7092  7141  7147  7159  7243  7311  7325  7359  7541  7609  7668  7674  7685  7824  7870  7956  7993  8003  8085  8157  8200  8254  8435  8505  8707  8739  8768  8880  9181  9497  9581  9656  9663  9735  9829  9841  9982  9987

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0056  0059  0071  0072  0156  0171  0173  0407  0449  0603  0661  0679  0718  0721  0737  0822  0836  0869  1017  1090  1105  1127  1131  1280  1410  1459  1469  1512  1516  1628  1653  1861  1923  1929  2060  2128  2182  2190  2198  2370  2405  2429  2467  2494  2513  2583  2650  2710  2784  2818  2845  2869  2898  2919  2966  3001  3047  3065  3197  3233  3284  3290  3326  3430  3454  3577  3596  3627  3675  3720  3762  3827  3851  3885  3914  4061  4114  4163  4165  4172  4175  4191  4230  4285  4389  4442  4468  4473  4555  4581  4585  4593  4629  4630  4687  4738  4767  4802  4818  4862  4981  5113  5173  5196  5289  5307  5423  5450  5451  5484  5539  5552  5577  5680  5736  5767  5803  5862  5924  5975  5984  6002  6104  6107  6202  6208  6271  6275  6372  6381  6400  6458  6613  6630  6659  6717  6746  6874  6875  6924  6989  7009  7072  7098  7175  7227  7252  7299  7304  7326  7459  7487  7520  7560  7638  7728  7754  7786  7844  7855  7856  7883  7992  8056  8206  8251  8484  8496  8508  8572  8605  8615  8652  8679  8727  8837  8847  8859  8888  8918  8940  8944  9025  9059  9066  9086  9131  9182  9217  9251  9372  9405  9406  9469  9482  9486  9564  9572  9593  9599  9605  9619  9808  9883

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0018  0041  0050  0063  0107  0137  0176  0186  0249  0250  0263  0280  0311  0355  0379  0452  0476  0478  0479  0514  0556  0580  0707  0823  0874  0906  0910  0965  1036  1096  1128  1138  1155  1199  1223  1234  1282  1298  1428  1445  1491  1550  1576  1620  1756  1816  1850  1980  2010  2059  2079  2087  2231  2265  2355  2391  2406  2409  2448  2558  2607  2618  2713  2797  2899  2946  2998  3004  3010  3066  3180  3186  3210  3306  3345  3355  3365  3371  3487  3497  3506  3525  3545  3547  3660  3704  3708  3776  3930  3991  4030  4141  4155  4205  4226  4237  4287  4343  4453  4458  4466  4533  4544  4549  4570  4654  4714  4833  4852  4854  4877  4886  4923  4982  4990  5006  5024  5083  5102  5111  5178  5215  5310  5352  5383  5389  5402  5504  5533  5561  5574  5609  5632  5659  5732  5746  5907  5910  5956  5963  6044  6067  6173  6181  6188  6219  6280  6285  6288  6300  6313  6423  6462  6586  6610  6625  6628  6639  6647  6676  6702  6833  6905  6913  6998  7004  7018  7030  7062  7123  7131  7160  7165  7208  7217  7231  7247  7251  7273  7307  7333  7374  7383  7389  7419  7455  7469  7480  7517  7568  7587  7607  7656  7683  7773  7785  7850  7854  7887  7911  7922  7942  7976  7983  8068  8182  8202  8228  8310  8314  8349  8386  8406  8452  8467  8533  8568  8597  8619  8671  8729  8783  8842  8846  8877  8879  8936  8970  9049  9074  9083  9104  9107  9161  9292  9304  9315  9325  9339  9429  9524  9573  9627  9649  9692  9724  9733  9786  9825  9922  9937  9969

STHREE SAKTHI SS-468 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 40 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 25 Lakhs

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs. 5,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

May 20th 2025, 16:52 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.  

Published May 20th 2025, 17:00 IST