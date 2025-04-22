sb.scorecardresearch
TRENDING/

  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (22.04.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-464 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No. SO 964505
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 22nd 2025, 16:23 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (22.04.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-464 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No. SO 964505

Kerala Lottery Result Today (22.04.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The STHREE SAKTHI Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the list of winners.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: Check Winners
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for April 22 2025, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS-464 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹75 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-462 latest updates. 

Live Blog

April 22nd 2025, 16:23 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-464 Result OUT- Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS 464 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SO 964505 (IRIJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: TG UNNIKRISHNAN
Agency No.: R 5588

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SN 939593 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: ABDUL RAHEEM K M
Agency No: P 3133

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SN 964505
SP 964505
SR 964505
SS 964505
ST 964505
SU 964505
SV 964505
SW 964505
SX 964505
SY 964505
SZ 964505
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0452  0587  0905  0961  1148  1457  1644  1943  2039  2857  2860  4172  4843  5463  6792  7383  8065  9544

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 2135  2796  4688  7863  7926  8188  8201  8402  9836  9999

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0868  1696  1946  2031  2220  2513  3484  4689  4795  4935  5255  5534  5994  6092  6673  7391  8003  8117  8126  9686

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0196  0282  0392  0429  0762  0870  1243  1251  1473  1507  1666  1701  1768  1900  2139  2216  2632  2693  2873  2902  3004  3416  3445  3528  4324  4375  4855  4881  4929  5208  5916  6085  6131  6266  6928  7116  7169  7313  7599  7900  7930  7961  8012  8057  8104  8161  8673  8869  9072  9614  9638  9667

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0058  0390  0396  0398  0542  0728  1127  1269  1823  1844  1876  2030  2577  2680  2881  3003  3094  3332  3345  3979  4038  4216  4636  5123  5659  6380  6579  6774  6811  6855  6886  6993  7200  7491  7539  7963  8590  8732  9469  9478  9479  9513  9753  9767  9866

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0034  0137  0164  0183  0267  0275  0465  0566  0633  0648  0835  0866  0948  1044  1050  1091  1188  1206  1272  1291  1450  1559  1599  1657  1665  1833  1892  1934  1937  2001  2026  2035  2145  2173  2223  2289  2464  2485  2659  2856  2927  2959  2967  2996  3041  3161  3227  3306  3364  3691  3766  3822  3831  3847  3899  4029  4063  4149  4151  4442  4619  4880  5035  5049  5054  5139  5179  5186  5198  5252  5421  5437  5470  5632  5650  5734  5754  5887  5910  5980  6012  6154  6210  6457  6516  6551  6553  6931  6969  7254  7376  7421  7565  7614  7681  7777  7784  7846  7855  7899  7927  7956  7990  8040  8139  8213  8254  8450  8457  8614  8765  8852  8899  9003  9012  9096  9194  9238  9308  9414  9510  9609  9655  9676  9927  9945

STHREE SAKTHI SS-464 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

April 22nd 2025, 14:58 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published April 22nd 2025, 15:01 IST