Full list of winning numbers for AKSHAYA AK-636 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: AS 220001

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: AZ 760812

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: AN 470246 AO 324578 AP 870012 AR 339252 AS 770077 AT 731088 AU 192204 AV 699948 AW 403807 AX 977113 AY 673440 AZ 250903

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AN 220001 AO 220001 AP 220001 AR 220001 AT 220001 AU 220001 AV 220001 AW 220001 AX 220001 AY 220001 AZ 220001

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0129 0420 0677 3381 3624 3993 4174 4674 5206 5292 5617 5698 6485 7209 7672 7912 8593 9086

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0315 1234 2690 3023 4178 6933 7457

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0859 1074 1357 2252 2922 3006 3416 3462 3617 3781 3878 4222 4411 4913 6234 6305 7053 7493 8186 8456 8643 9040 9605 9625 9894 9924

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0118 0217 0301 0492 0498 0527 0573 1004 1067 1094 1165 1247 1295 1597 1622 1670 1723 1792 2322 2503 2785 2877 2996 3199 3297 3621 3790 4213 4468 4475 4488 4675 5105 5532 5727 5747 5844 5936 6011 6017 6257 6284 6300 6474 6729 6895 7070 7243 7249 7297 7460 7472 7519 7664 7734 7831 8031 8070 8113 8544 8740 8781 8838 8848 9472 9482 9504 9559 9595 9632 9850 9997

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0028 0058 0176 0267 0271 0330 0530 1020 1160 1178 1213 1258 1321 1434 1436 1456 1497 1643 1691 1745 1770 1942 1974 1992 2199 2245 2462 2465 2501 2525 2560 2697 2728 2755 2831 2912 3054 3565 3725 3850 3898 4042 4328 4451 4461 4549 4651 4820 4909 5075 5096 5114 5124 5174 5188 5220 5310 5405 5649 5691 5699 5711 5914 5924 6039 6120 6220 6292 6360 6491 6593 6665 6770 6804 6830 6857 6890 7008 7028 7095 7147 7206 7224 7228 7240 7359 7434 7616 7760 7928 7962 7985 8008 8041 8176 8206 8339 8349 8434 8438 8470 8495 8720 8856 8861 8866 8929 8939 8960 8963 8971 9013 9096 9242 9303 9325 9386 9515 9669 9726 9805 9877 9883

AKSHAYA AK-636 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)