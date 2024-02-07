Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
LIVE-BLOG

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-636 SUNDAY Draw DECLARED- 1st Prize Ticket No AS 220001

Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today
Kerala Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
3: 36 IST, January 28th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-636 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner

AS 220001 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: SHAFEENA

Agency No.: A 4387

3: 37 IST, January 28th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-636 Sunday 2nd Prize Winners

AZ 760812 (KOZHIKKODE)

Agent Name: C AKHILAN 

Agency No.: D 4560

3: 20 IST, January 28th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-636 Sunday Lucky 3rd Prize Winners

AN 470246

AO 324578

AP 870012

AR 339252

AS 770077

AT 731088

AU 192204

AV 699948

AW 403807

AX 977113

AY 673440

AZ 250903

3: 18 IST, January 28th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-636 Consolation Prize Winners

AN 220001

AO 220001

AP 220001

AR 220001

AT 220001

AU 220001

AV 220001

AW 220001

AX 220001

AY 220001

AZ 220001

3: 22 IST, January 28th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-636 Lucky 4th Prize Winners

0129  0420  0677  3381  3624  3993  4174  4674  5206  5292  5617  5698  6485  7209  7672  7912  8593  9086

3: 23 IST, January 28th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-636 Lucky Prize Winners

0315  1234  2690  3023  4178  6933  7457

3: 27 IST, January 28th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-636 Lucky 6th Prize Winners

0859  1074  1357  2252  2922  3006  3416  3462  3617  3781  3878  4222  4411  4913  6234  6305  7053  7493  8186  8456  8643  9040  9605  9625  9894  9924

3: 39 IST, January 28th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-636 Lucky 7th Prize Winners

0118  0217  0301  0492  0498  0527  0573  1004  1067  1094  1165  1247  1295  1597  1622  1670  1723  1792  2322  2503  2785  2877  2996  3199  3297  3621  3790  4213  4468  4475  4488  4675  5105  5532  5727  5747  5844  5936  6011  6017  6257  6284  6300  6474  6729  6895  7070  7243  7249  7297  7460  7472  7519  7664  7734  7831  8031  8070  8113  8544  8740  8781  8838  8848  9472  9482  9504  9559  9595  9632  9850  9997

3: 57 IST, January 28th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-636 Lucky 8th Prize Winners

0028  0058  0176  0267  0271  0330  0530  1020  1160  1178  1213  1258  1321  1434  1436  1456  1497  1643  1691  1745  1770  1942  1974  1992  2199  2245  2462  2465  2501  2525  2560  2697  2728  2755  2831  2912  3054  3565  3725  3850  3898  4042  4328  4451  4461  4549  4651  4820  4909  5075  5096  5114  5124  5174  5188  5220  5310  5405  5649  5691  5699  5711  5914  5924  6039  6120  6220  6292  6360  6491  6593  6665  6770  6804  6830  6857  6890  7008  7028  7095  7147  7206  7224  7228  7240  7359  7434  7616  7760  7928  7962  7985  8008  8041  8176  8206  8339  8349  8434  8438  8470  8495  8720  8856  8861  8866  8929  8939  8960  8963  8971  9013  9096  9242  9303  9325  9386  9515  9669  9726  9805  9877  9883

10: 59 IST, January 28th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

3: 57 IST, January 28th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for AKSHAYA AK-636 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: AS 220001

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: AZ 760812

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: AN 470246 AO 324578 AP 870012 AR 339252 AS 770077 AT 731088 AU 192204 AV 699948 AW 403807 AX 977113 AY 673440 AZ 250903

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AN 220001 AO 220001 AP 220001 AR 220001 AT 220001 AU 220001 AV 220001 AW 220001 AX 220001 AY 220001 AZ 220001

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0129  0420  0677  3381  3624  3993  4174  4674  5206  5292  5617  5698  6485  7209  7672  7912  8593  9086

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0315  1234  2690  3023  4178  6933  7457

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0859  1074  1357  2252  2922  3006  3416  3462  3617  3781  3878  4222  4411  4913  6234  6305  7053  7493  8186  8456  8643  9040  9605  9625  9894  9924

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0118  0217  0301  0492  0498  0527  0573  1004  1067  1094  1165  1247  1295  1597  1622  1670  1723  1792  2322  2503  2785  2877  2996  3199  3297  3621  3790  4213  4468  4475  4488  4675  5105  5532  5727  5747  5844  5936  6011  6017  6257  6284  6300  6474  6729  6895  7070  7243  7249  7297  7460  7472  7519  7664  7734  7831  8031  8070  8113  8544  8740  8781  8838  8848  9472  9482  9504  9559  9595  9632  9850  9997

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0028  0058  0176  0267  0271  0330  0530  1020  1160  1178  1213  1258  1321  1434  1436  1456  1497  1643  1691  1745  1770  1942  1974  1992  2199  2245  2462  2465  2501  2525  2560  2697  2728  2755  2831  2912  3054  3565  3725  3850  3898  4042  4328  4451  4461  4549  4651  4820  4909  5075  5096  5114  5124  5174  5188  5220  5310  5405  5649  5691  5699  5711  5914  5924  6039  6120  6220  6292  6360  6491  6593  6665  6770  6804  6830  6857  6890  7008  7028  7095  7147  7206  7224  7228  7240  7359  7434  7616  7760  7928  7962  7985  8008  8041  8176  8206  8339  8349  8434  8438  8470  8495  8720  8856  8861  8866  8929  8939  8960  8963  8971  9013  9096  9242  9303  9325  9386  9515  9669  9726  9805  9877  9883

AKSHAYA AK-636 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

11: 00 IST, January 28th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu. 

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results. 

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

10: 59 IST, January 28th 2024

Eight prizes, plus a consolation reward, are available with a AKSHAYA lottery ticket. The winner of the first prize received 70 Lakh rupees, while the winner of the second prize received ten lakhs. The winners received a total of 217105 awards. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining sum after deducting 10% of the first through third reward. 10% of the prize money (agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of the third through eighth place winners as well as the consolation awards, with funds provided by the government.

11: 07 IST, January 28th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

