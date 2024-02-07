Updated January 28th, 2024 at 15:57 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-636 SUNDAY Draw DECLARED- 1st Prize Ticket No AS 220001
Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
3: 36 IST, January 28th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-636 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner
AS 220001 (ALAPPUZHA)
Agent Name: SHAFEENA
Agency No.: A 4387
3: 37 IST, January 28th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-636 Sunday 2nd Prize Winners
AZ 760812 (KOZHIKKODE)
Agent Name: C AKHILAN
Agency No.: D 4560
3: 20 IST, January 28th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-636 Sunday Lucky 3rd Prize Winners
AN 470246
AO 324578
AP 870012
AR 339252
AS 770077
AT 731088
AU 192204
AV 699948
AW 403807
AX 977113
AY 673440
AZ 250903
3: 18 IST, January 28th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-636 Consolation Prize Winners
AN 220001
AO 220001
AP 220001
AR 220001
AT 220001
AU 220001
AV 220001
AW 220001
AX 220001
AY 220001
AZ 220001
3: 22 IST, January 28th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-636 Lucky 4th Prize Winners
0129 0420 0677 3381 3624 3993 4174 4674 5206 5292 5617 5698 6485 7209 7672 7912 8593 9086
3: 23 IST, January 28th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-636 Lucky Prize Winners
0315 1234 2690 3023 4178 6933 7457
3: 27 IST, January 28th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-636 Lucky 6th Prize Winners
0859 1074 1357 2252 2922 3006 3416 3462 3617 3781 3878 4222 4411 4913 6234 6305 7053 7493 8186 8456 8643 9040 9605 9625 9894 9924
3: 39 IST, January 28th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-636 Lucky 7th Prize Winners
0118 0217 0301 0492 0498 0527 0573 1004 1067 1094 1165 1247 1295 1597 1622 1670 1723 1792 2322 2503 2785 2877 2996 3199 3297 3621 3790 4213 4468 4475 4488 4675 5105 5532 5727 5747 5844 5936 6011 6017 6257 6284 6300 6474 6729 6895 7070 7243 7249 7297 7460 7472 7519 7664 7734 7831 8031 8070 8113 8544 8740 8781 8838 8848 9472 9482 9504 9559 9595 9632 9850 9997
3: 57 IST, January 28th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-636 Lucky 8th Prize Winners
0028 0058 0176 0267 0271 0330 0530 1020 1160 1178 1213 1258 1321 1434 1436 1456 1497 1643 1691 1745 1770 1942 1974 1992 2199 2245 2462 2465 2501 2525 2560 2697 2728 2755 2831 2912 3054 3565 3725 3850 3898 4042 4328 4451 4461 4549 4651 4820 4909 5075 5096 5114 5124 5174 5188 5220 5310 5405 5649 5691 5699 5711 5914 5924 6039 6120 6220 6292 6360 6491 6593 6665 6770 6804 6830 6857 6890 7008 7028 7095 7147 7206 7224 7228 7240 7359 7434 7616 7760 7928 7962 7985 8008 8041 8176 8206 8339 8349 8434 8438 8470 8495 8720 8856 8861 8866 8929 8939 8960 8963 8971 9013 9096 9242 9303 9325 9386 9515 9669 9726 9805 9877 9883
10: 59 IST, January 28th 2024
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
3: 57 IST, January 28th 2024
Full list of winning numbers for AKSHAYA AK-636 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: AS 220001
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: AZ 760812
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: AN 470246 AO 324578 AP 870012 AR 339252 AS 770077 AT 731088 AU 192204 AV 699948 AW 403807 AX 977113 AY 673440 AZ 250903
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AN 220001 AO 220001 AP 220001 AR 220001 AT 220001 AU 220001 AV 220001 AW 220001 AX 220001 AY 220001 AZ 220001
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0129 0420 0677 3381 3624 3993 4174 4674 5206 5292 5617 5698 6485 7209 7672 7912 8593 9086
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0315 1234 2690 3023 4178 6933 7457
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0859 1074 1357 2252 2922 3006 3416 3462 3617 3781 3878 4222 4411 4913 6234 6305 7053 7493 8186 8456 8643 9040 9605 9625 9894 9924
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0118 0217 0301 0492 0498 0527 0573 1004 1067 1094 1165 1247 1295 1597 1622 1670 1723 1792 2322 2503 2785 2877 2996 3199 3297 3621 3790 4213 4468 4475 4488 4675 5105 5532 5727 5747 5844 5936 6011 6017 6257 6284 6300 6474 6729 6895 7070 7243 7249 7297 7460 7472 7519 7664 7734 7831 8031 8070 8113 8544 8740 8781 8838 8848 9472 9482 9504 9559 9595 9632 9850 9997
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0028 0058 0176 0267 0271 0330 0530 1020 1160 1178 1213 1258 1321 1434 1436 1456 1497 1643 1691 1745 1770 1942 1974 1992 2199 2245 2462 2465 2501 2525 2560 2697 2728 2755 2831 2912 3054 3565 3725 3850 3898 4042 4328 4451 4461 4549 4651 4820 4909 5075 5096 5114 5124 5174 5188 5220 5310 5405 5649 5691 5699 5711 5914 5924 6039 6120 6220 6292 6360 6491 6593 6665 6770 6804 6830 6857 6890 7008 7028 7095 7147 7206 7224 7228 7240 7359 7434 7616 7760 7928 7962 7985 8008 8041 8176 8206 8339 8349 8434 8438 8470 8495 8720 8856 8861 8866 8929 8939 8960 8963 8971 9013 9096 9242 9303 9325 9386 9515 9669 9726 9805 9877 9883
AKSHAYA AK-636 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
11: 00 IST, January 28th 2024
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results.
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
10: 59 IST, January 28th 2024
Eight prizes, plus a consolation reward, are available with a AKSHAYA lottery ticket. The winner of the first prize received 70 Lakh rupees, while the winner of the second prize received ten lakhs. The winners received a total of 217105 awards. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining sum after deducting 10% of the first through third reward. 10% of the prize money (agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of the third through eighth place winners as well as the consolation awards, with funds provided by the government.
11: 07 IST, January 28th 2024
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
