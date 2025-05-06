sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Cong Gives Ammunition to Pak | CBSE Results 2025 | Nationwide Mock Drills | Trump vs Harvard | Pahalgam Terror Attack | IPL 2025 |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (6.05.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-466 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No. SD 560215
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 6th 2025, 16:32 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (6.05.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-466 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No. SD 560215

Kerala Lottery Result Today (6.05.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The STHREE SAKTHI Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 1 Crore. Scroll down to view the list of winners.

Reported by: Republic World
Follow: Google News Icon
Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-393 Today
Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-466 Today | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for May 6 2025, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS-466 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹75 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-466 latest updates. 

Live Blog

The Kerala Lottery results for May 6 2025, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS-466 draw, are live. 

May 6th 2025, 15:48 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-466 Result:1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-466 Result: 1 Crore - SD 560215 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: ANUPAMA O B
Agency No.: T 6353

May 6th 2025, 15:48 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-466 Result: 40 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

STHREE SAKTHI SS-466 Lucky 2nd Prize Winners: SC 639396 (KOZHIKKODE)
Agent Name: BHAVESH B P
Agency No.: D 3818

May 6th 2025, 15:46 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-466 Result: Consolation Prize Winners

STHREE SAKTHI SS-466 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: SA  560215
SB  560215
SC  560215
SE  560215
SF  560215
SG  560215
SH  560215
SJ  560215
SK  560215
SL  560215
SM  560215

May 6th 2025, 16:32 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-466 Result OUT- Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS 466 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SD 560215 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: ANUPAMA O B
Agency No.: T 6353

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SC 639396 (KOZHIKKODE)
Agent Name: BHAVESH B P
Agency No.: D 3818
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SA  560215
SB  560215
SC  560215
SE  560215
SF  560215
SG  560215
SH  560215
SJ  560215
SK  560215
SL  560215
SM  560215
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: SF 800280 (KASARAGOD)
Agent Name: KUNJIKKANNAN B
Agency No.: S 1083

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 1) SA 502410
2) SB 206838
3) SC 224432
4) SD 535900
5) SE 605479
6) SF 838868
7) SG 589540
8) SH 159073
9) SJ 793468
10) SK 651109
11) SL 638332
12) SM 832395

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0608  1010  1464  1506  1616  2209  2417  3058  3295  3985  6543  6719  6774  7509  8091  8814  9111  9476

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0348  0443  0671  0935  1240  2292  2304  2391  2616  2771  2789  2819  2989  3162  3342  3566  3834  3891  5069  5155  6079  6299  6323  6654  6656  6834  6905  7215  7318  7367  7385  7453  8757  8955  9022  9046

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0377  0393  0915  0928  1016  1116  1250  1348  1644  1672  1780  2021  2044  2066  2097  2130  2152  2170  2291  2441  2699  2880  2912  3118  3158  3282  3390  3402  3524  3682  3722  3741  3756  3841  3845  3902  3916  3971  4013  4384  4426  4541  4625  4686  4745  4766  4887  4999  5011  5029  5231  5384  5387  5703  5981  5992  6117  6284  6304  6317  6319  6331  6382  6446  6480  6740  6742  6800  6955  7082  7086  7143  7259  7515  7638  7653  7717  7861  8196  8210  8273  8501  8535  8690  8799  8812  8893  9031  9065  9323  9414  9460  9545  9623  9837  9916

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0008  0014  0076  0093  0117  0331  0344  0363  0411  0492  0602  0607  0680  0707  0811  0884  0920  1018  1120  1146  1163  1218  1355  1381  1427  1510  1589  1600  1751  1753  1814  1821  1857  1916  1926  2027  2032  2089  2134  2161  2247  2305  2339  2363  2403  2484  2529  2609  2674  2678  2765  2843  2848  2899  2911  2932  2988  3033  3062  3082  3122  3135  3140  3163  3171  3204  3242  3279  3376  3385  3436  3450  3469  3476  3485  3674  3774  3903  3936  3986  3988  4097  4141  4237  4261  4320  4338  4348  4349  4406  4451  4530  4534  4542  4552  4602  4743  4794  4886  4892  4918  4969  4981  4998  5043  5060  5128  5135  5146  5158  5284  5320  5324  5346  5350  5507  5515  5566  5662  5669  5734  5827  5868  5874  5888  5919  5932  5954  6013  6046  6062  6242  6272  6297  6300  6314  6343  6347  6514  6629  6668  6959  6963  6978  6997  7075  7111  7128  7137  7138  7260  7346  7365  7390  7399  7435  7522  7558  7559  7579  7595  7596  7699  7743  7752  7780  8007  8109  8171  8177  8222  8319  8355  8400  8402  8478  8493  8517  8593  8895  8921  8928  8946  8998  9038  9040  9119  9216  9230  9236  9334  9393  9434  9530  9537  9553  9632  9659  9671  9753  9818  9839  9840  9937

STHREE SAKTHI SS-466 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

May 6th 2025, 15:42 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.  

Published May 6th 2025, 15:50 IST