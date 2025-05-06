LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (6.05.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-466 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No. SD 560215

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS 466 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SD 560215 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: ANUPAMA O B

Agency No.: T 6353

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SC 639396 (KOZHIKKODE)

Agent Name: BHAVESH B P

Agency No.: D 3818



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SA 560215

SB 560215

SC 560215

SE 560215

SF 560215

SG 560215

SH 560215

SJ 560215

SK 560215

SL 560215

SM 560215



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: SF 800280 (KASARAGOD)

Agent Name: KUNJIKKANNAN B

Agency No.: S 1083

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 1) SA 502410

2) SB 206838

3) SC 224432

4) SD 535900

5) SE 605479

6) SF 838868

7) SG 589540

8) SH 159073

9) SJ 793468

10) SK 651109

11) SL 638332

12) SM 832395

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0608 1010 1464 1506 1616 2209 2417 3058 3295 3985 6543 6719 6774 7509 8091 8814 9111 9476

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0348 0443 0671 0935 1240 2292 2304 2391 2616 2771 2789 2819 2989 3162 3342 3566 3834 3891 5069 5155 6079 6299 6323 6654 6656 6834 6905 7215 7318 7367 7385 7453 8757 8955 9022 9046

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0377 0393 0915 0928 1016 1116 1250 1348 1644 1672 1780 2021 2044 2066 2097 2130 2152 2170 2291 2441 2699 2880 2912 3118 3158 3282 3390 3402 3524 3682 3722 3741 3756 3841 3845 3902 3916 3971 4013 4384 4426 4541 4625 4686 4745 4766 4887 4999 5011 5029 5231 5384 5387 5703 5981 5992 6117 6284 6304 6317 6319 6331 6382 6446 6480 6740 6742 6800 6955 7082 7086 7143 7259 7515 7638 7653 7717 7861 8196 8210 8273 8501 8535 8690 8799 8812 8893 9031 9065 9323 9414 9460 9545 9623 9837 9916

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0008 0014 0076 0093 0117 0331 0344 0363 0411 0492 0602 0607 0680 0707 0811 0884 0920 1018 1120 1146 1163 1218 1355 1381 1427 1510 1589 1600 1751 1753 1814 1821 1857 1916 1926 2027 2032 2089 2134 2161 2247 2305 2339 2363 2403 2484 2529 2609 2674 2678 2765 2843 2848 2899 2911 2932 2988 3033 3062 3082 3122 3135 3140 3163 3171 3204 3242 3279 3376 3385 3436 3450 3469 3476 3485 3674 3774 3903 3936 3986 3988 4097 4141 4237 4261 4320 4338 4348 4349 4406 4451 4530 4534 4542 4552 4602 4743 4794 4886 4892 4918 4969 4981 4998 5043 5060 5128 5135 5146 5158 5284 5320 5324 5346 5350 5507 5515 5566 5662 5669 5734 5827 5868 5874 5888 5919 5932 5954 6013 6046 6062 6242 6272 6297 6300 6314 6343 6347 6514 6629 6668 6959 6963 6978 6997 7075 7111 7128 7137 7138 7260 7346 7365 7390 7399 7435 7522 7558 7559 7579 7595 7596 7699 7743 7752 7780 8007 8109 8171 8177 8222 8319 8355 8400 8402 8478 8493 8517 8593 8895 8921 8928 8946 8998 9038 9040 9119 9216 9230 9236 9334 9393 9434 9530 9537 9553 9632 9659 9671 9753 9818 9839 9840 9937

STHREE SAKTHI SS-466 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100