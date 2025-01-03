Published 14:06 IST, January 3rd 2025
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (03.01.2025): NIRMAL NR-413 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize
Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Nirmal NR-413. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 3rd janurary, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances.
14:05 IST, January 3rd 2025
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-413 Friday Result: 70 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-413 Friday Result:
14:04 IST, January 3rd 2025
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-413 Friday Result: 10 Lakh- 2rd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-413 Friday Result:
14:02 IST, January 3rd 2025
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-413 Friday Result: 1 Lakh- 3rd Prize Winner
Nirmal NR-413 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners:
14:01 IST, January 3rd 2025
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-413 Friday Result: Consolation Prize Winners
Nirmal NR-413 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners:
14:01 IST, January 3rd 2025
Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-413 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners
Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-413 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
NIRMAL NR-412 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
Updated 14:06 IST, January 3rd 2025