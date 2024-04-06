Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KR-648 Lottery

UCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KA 640177 (KATTAPPANA)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KM 409757 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: KA 823946 KB 820930 KC 309140 KD 523630 KE 624287 KF 246553 KG 829687 KH 373236 KJ 314403 KK 395054 KL 608936 KM 102100

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KB 640177 KC 640177 KD 640177 KE 640177 KF 640177 KG 640177 KH 640177 KJ 640177 KK 640177 KL 640177 KM 640177

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0253 0379 7 875 1324 2004 3537 3977 4080 4820 4938 5425 5991 6015 6363 6641 7565 8372 8861

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1010 3087 3325 4169 5277 6497 7852 8799 9294 9412

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0024 0699 1129 2339 2960 3946 3974 4160 4465 5821 6247 6414 7590 9514

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0082 0089 0216 0534 0605 0763 0824 1045 1137 1288 1343 1486 1585 1605 2100 2238 2250 2257 2442 2601 2641 2780 2804 2901 3028 3225 3380 3416 3668 3768 3838 3959 4056 4244 4455 4482 4514 4520 4614 4619 4863 4912 5041 5079 5162 5289 5730 5751 5815 5834 5876 5905 6116 6388 6624 6824 6895 6944 7067 7170 7267 7667 7889 7977 8249 8317 8351 8468 8612 8726 8769 8837 8847 8940 8988 9186 9361 9566 9572 9734

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0176 0309 0418 0577 0651 0673 0862 0870 0921 0922 0949 0970 1100 1149 1205 1211 1254 1289 1400 1485 1630 1673 1676 1723 1739 1757 1760 1768 1829 1884 1942 2022 2087 2149 2186 2195 2994 3054 3267 3354 3366 3389 3431 3529 3577 3769 3927 4018 4295 4411 4415 4501 4565 4596 4646 4686 4808 4813 4897 4902 4903 5214 5366 5507 5541 5549 5594 5701 5731 5803 5999 6031 6073 6217 6379 6469 6484 6580 6614 6618 6675 6732 6760 6779 6857 6883 6936 7150 7157 7342 7374 7396 7433 7439 7446 7473 7531 7674 7761 7816 7909 8217 8255 8445 8540 8694 8716 8728 8810 8819 8921 9176 9313 9385 9475 9583 9601 9636 9735 9788 9846 9863 9949 9975

KARUNYA KR-648 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)